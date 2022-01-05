Tech-UVA women's basketball game called off

The Atlantic Coast Conference said Wednesday that the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team’s home game Thursday against Virginia has been postponed because UVA remains in COVID-19 protocols.

It was the third straight ACC game that UVA (3-8, 0-1) has postponed because of the program’s COVID-19 issues. The Cavaliers have not played since Dec. 19; the team’s Dec. 22 nonconference game at Texas Southern was canceled because Texas Southern had to go on a COVID-19 pause.

The Clemson-Florida State and Georgia Tech-Duke women’s games Thursday also were postponed Wednesday because FSU remains in COVID-19 protocols and now Georgia Tech is in protocols as well.