Unbelievable joy: After 14 years in prison, hoops star Pee Wee Barber is taking advantage of a new beginning

Barber served prison sentences of seven years and six and a half years. Then, according to the DN-R, he pleaded guilty to a cocaine distribution charge after a 2004 arrest. It was Barber’s final strike, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

“I just chose to do that,” Barber said of the criminal activity. “No pressure, no nothing. I just chose to do it.”

When Barber first re-entered prison in 2004, he was 40 years old. He served time in West Virginia, South Carolina and in Petersburg.

"When you go to prison like that, you take people with you,” Mario said. “Their hearts.”

In 2016, though, Barber’s sentence was commuted, one of 1,715 by Obama during his two-term presidency. That action set Barber’s release year to 2022.

Then the First Step Act, passed with a bipartisan majority in Congress and signed into law by President Trump near the end of 2018, opened a path to an even earlier release.

The day came on Aug. 9, 2019. He didn’t know that he was being released that day until about 2 p.m., though his family was told earlier in the day. As he exited, in Petersburg, he was told the exact amount of time he served: 14 years, eight months and two days.