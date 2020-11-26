Virginia Tech's basketball game vs. Temple on Saturday canceled

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team’s game against Temple on Saturday night has been canceled.

Temple announced Thursday that its men’s basketball team is pausing activities and beginning a 14-day quarantine because one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19.

Temple was scheduled to play the Hokies at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

It would have been Tech’s second game of the season and Temple’s first.

According to Tech, event organizers are seeking a replacement opponent for Saturday out of the pool of schools already at the resort. It could be tough to find a foe on such short notice, though.

Event organizers were able to find replacement opponents this week for Virginia’s games at the Mohegan Sun on Wednesday and Friday after UVa’s original foes had COVID-19 issues.