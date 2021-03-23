Baylor ends Virginia Tech women's season with NCAA tourney rout

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team was no match for the reigning NCAA champion.
Second-seeded and fifth-ranked Baylor cruised past the seventh-seeded Hokies 90-48 in a second-round NCAA tournament game at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio on Tuesday night.
“They were just way more physical. They outpowered us for the duration of the game,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “We weren’t able to get to our spots … on the defensive end. We just allowed them to just really overpower us in the lane. We knew we had to try to keep them out of the paint and we weren’t successful doing that.”
The Hokies (15-10), who made the NCAA field for the first time in 15 years, were seeking to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.
But Baylor (27-2) shot 50% from the field to Tech’s 30.2%. Baylor entered the game leading the nation in field goa- percentage defense (31.8).
“They just outmuscled us,” Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said. “They’re obviously bigger and stronger and hustled more....They outmuscled us, and we should’ve been prepared for that. We knew that they were going to come and push us off the line, which they did, but … we didn’t really have an answer and we didn’t really adjust.”
Tech suffered the second-most-lopsided NCAA tournament loss in its history.
“That’s as impressive a defense as I’ve ever put on the floor in an NCAA tournament game, maybe in all of my coaching career,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said.
Baylor, the defending NCAA champs thanks to their 2019 title, advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 12th straight year.
“This is probably the worst matchup we could’ve had, just the way they play,” Brooks said. “Their experience, their physicality — everything they were, we weren’t. They were deep. They were big at all different spots. They were very aggressive.
“They’re not a 2 seed; they’re definitely a 1 seed.”
Big 12 champ Baylor scored the first 7 points of the game and led thereafter.
Baylor led 44-20 at halftime.
Virginia Tech sophomore Elizabeth Kitley, one of five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award as center of the year, scored 6 points and snared just six rebounds. The all-ACC pick had been averaging 18.7 points.
“[The Bears] were physical, they were athletic. They took her out of her spots,” Brooks said. “They were really keying on her, and they got to her early.”
Kitley was just 2 of 12 from the field. She 1 of 6 from the field in the first half, when she was held to 2 points.
Baylor center Queen Egbo had 12 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks and three steals.
All-Big 12 second-team guard Moon Ursin had 21 points.
Baylor guard Dijonai Carrington, the Big 12 sixth person of the year, had 21 points off the bench.
All-America forward NaLyssa Smith had 15 points.
“As you saw today, we’ve got more than NaLyssa,” Mulkey said.
Amoore scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers.
Tech senior guard Aisha Sheppard scored 15 points.
Sheppard suffered a sprained ankle in the Feb. 28 regular-season finale and reinjured the ankle in an ACC tournament win on March 4. She was held to 6 points in an ACC quarterfinal loss on March 5. She was held to 7 points in the team’s NCAA tournament first-round win over Marquette.
The Bears, who entered the game leading the nation in rebounding margin (19.3), outrebounded Tech 53-23.
Baylor scored 46 points in the paint to Tech’s 4.
The Bears blocked 13 shots.