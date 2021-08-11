Baysox end Flying Squirrels' win streak at three

After closing a four-run deficit to one, the Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed four late runs and lost to the Bowie Baysox 8-4 on Wednesday, ending a three-game winning streak at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie, Md.

Bowie (50-34) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. After a leadoff hit from Patrick Dorrian, Seth Mejias-Brean hit a two-run home run. Aaron Blair (0-2) walked Kyle Stowers, who later scored from third base off a sacrifice fly by Zach Watson.

Johnny Rizer’s RBI single to left field put the Baysox ahead 4-0 in the fourth.

Richmond (43-43) rallied in sixth inning off three extra-base hits to make it 4-3. With two outs and Logan Gillaspie on the mound, Frankie Tostado hit a two-out solo home run, Diego Rincones doubled and Vince Fernandez followed with an RBI double to score Rincones. Sandro Fabian added an RBI single

The Baysox answered with a three-run inning in the sixth to make it 7-3. Watson hit a solo home run, his third of the series, off Richmond reliever Gerson Garabito. Rizer’s double scored Toby Welk from second base, and Malquin Canelo added a single to score Rizer on a hit-and-run.

Rincones pulled the Squirrels to 7-4 in the eighth inning with a home run off Steven Klimek.