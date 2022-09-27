Bears rely on ground game behind backup and former Tech star Khalil Herbert

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense.

The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday in a 23-20 win over Houston, behind backup running back and former Virginia Tech standout Khalil Herbert, had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.

“We’re just trying to find a way to win anyway we can,” said Herbert, who rumbled for a career-best 157 yards after starter David Montgomery left the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

The passing game seems to have been neglected at a league-low 78.3 yards a game, but with a 2-1 record the Bears aren’t about to be picky.

“I mean, it’s fun when it’s working,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “So whatever we’ve got to do to win, you know I’m all for this run game and how it’s been working for us.”

The Bears are second in the NFL in rushing at 186.7 yards a game entering while averaging a league-low 78.3 yards with Fields passing.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus had to count on Herbert to deliver the bulk of the yardage Sunday, with Herbert’s 157 yardrs the most by a Bears running back since Jordan Howard in 2017.

Herbert, a 2021 sixth-round pick, filled in for Montgomery over a four-game stretch last year and had 78 carries for 344 yards. So he has experience stepping up when needed.

“It’s really just making the most of my opportunities,” Herbert said. “I come in with that mindset every week, whether it’s one carry, 20 carries. Just try to make the most of that and make a play with what I get.”

While the Bears seem to have taken their game back several decades by winning without an effective passing game, the question Eberflus faces is obviously whether they could compete against a team if someone shut off their running attack and forced them to throw.

“I think we would have confidence,” Eberflus said. “Obviously we’re working on that part of our game in terms on the offense, and the defense. We’ve got to shore up a lot of things on both sides. We would feel confident.”