Becca DiNunzio wins VSGA Women's Amateur title

HAYMARKET — Virginia Beach’s Becca DiNunzio rode a hot putter to a 5 and 4 victory over Burke’s Alexandra Austin to win the VSGA Women’s Amateur title at Evergreen Country Club on Wednesday.

DiNunzio, who just completed her sophomore year at Virginia Tech, opened with birdies on Nos. 1, 2 and 6 and a par on No. 5 to build a 4-up lead, and she never looked back.

DiNunzio, who also won medalist honors, advanced to the championship match with a 6 and 5 victory over Julie Shin of Brambleton earlier Wednesday. Austin, a former player at Radford, made the title match by ousting Herndon’s Danielle Suh in 19 holes.

OTHER FINALS RESULTS

First flight: Amanda Perez (Leesburg) d. Katie Park (Fairfax) 19 holes

Second flight: Estelle Verny (Front Royal) d. Sutasinee Rudd (Haymarket) 3 and 1

Third flight: Abby Hunter (Blacksburg) d. Maddie McCully (Knoxville) 21 holes

Fourth flight: Maggie Ladd (Midlothian) d. Maxine Bland (Clifton) 3 and 1