Beck tops Lawrence for one-shot victory at State Open

“[The putt on 17] was huge. I knew Mark pretty much was in for birdie. I knew I had to make it to have a chance to win on 18,” Beck said.

Beck posted 3-under 68 on Sunday for a three-day total of 12-under 201. Lawrence (68)played bogey-free (15 pars, 3 birdies) and was the low professional at 202.

Third-place went to amateur Bryce Corbett, who strung together seven birdies and an eagle for a 62. He started his final round on the 10th hole at 2 over par and finished at 7-under 206.

Corbett, a member of the Radford University golf team, said he had done something similar, but not as low, all season.

“I’d have two bad rounds and then have a pretty good third round to get to even par or under par, and you know, the last day when you are over par, you have nothing to lose, you go out and fire at pins,” Corbett, a left-hander, said. “I made some feet of putts today. I made a couple of bombs out there. I made a 35-footer on 1. I made one over the ridge on 7 from like 50 feet. Made one on 10 to start the day. Made one on 15 from like 25 or 30 feet and I holed out a bunker shot for eagle on 17 so that helps.”

Beck and Lawrence had a number of opportunities to make birdies and neither was able to take advantage.