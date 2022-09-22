BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks Bet $10, Get $200 On Any Steelers-Browns TD

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports fans betting on any NFL game today can use this BetMGM promo code to obtain a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. And if you use this deal on Thursday night's Steelers vs. Browns game, you'll get $200 in BetMGM free bet credits as soon as either team in the game scores a touchdown.

The $200 bonus is available right now to new BetMGM players in LA, KS, or IL hoping to wager on any NFL Week 3 game this week as interest in online sports betting grows around the country.

Claim your $200 bonus via our BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

BetMGM Bonus Code: New NFL Bonus

NFL betting has exploded in popularity in America in 2022. Now, prospective bettors can make the most of it with a massive $200 bonus when you bet $10 with BetMGM, which is effectively odds of +2000. Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to immediately unlock the $200 bonus offer from one of the best legal online sports betting companies in BetMGM.

BetMGM's promo is one of the top offers in the online sports betting industry, allowing new players to Bet $10, Win $200 if either team scores a TD.

If you live outside of LA, KS, or IL, you will instead receive a risk-free bet promo up to $1,000. This means that the first wager that you place after making your initial deposit will be reimbursed in BetMGM site credit up to $1,000 if it loses.

Signing up to BetMGM Sportsbook with any of the links found on this page will automatically trigger the bonus offer – no promo code required. BetMGM is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

NFL Week 3 Action To Bet on at BetMGM

This bonus code to receive either a Bet $10, Win $200 on any touchdown offer OR a $1,000 risk-free bet can be used on any NFL game taking place this week. Thursday night's clash between Pittsburgh and Cleveland could be a fun one to watch with this promo activated, but you could also choose from some other great games on Sunday including:

1:00 PM ET : Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (+5.5)

: Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (+5.5) 1:00 PM ET : Philadelphia Eagles (-6) vs. Washington Commanders (+6)

: Philadelphia Eagles (-6) vs. Washington Commanders (+6) 4:05 PM ET: Jacksonville Jaguats (-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+7)

BetMGM Bonus Code: Unrivaled Value

It's worth thinking about how good this sportsbook promo truly is for bettors. You get access to a $200 bonus, paid out in site credit if either team scores a TD, just for joining one of nation's most trusted sportsbooks in BetMGM! It's that easy.

And remember, too, that this promo is valid for any NFL Week 3 game that you can bet on. While site credit can't be redeemed as cash there and then, the bonus credit gives you free money to wager on any other sporting event that you like.

New players can get a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus for any NFL game without entering a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Join Now With No BetMGM Promo Code Needed

There is no better online sportsbook bonus to grab than this Bet $10, Get $200 promo from BetMGM Sportsbook for any NFL Week 3 game in 2022. Signing up and redeeming this promo only takes a few minutes. In fact, new bettors can get started by following this step-by-step guide below:

Click on any link on this page to automatically activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Set up a new account by inputting basic information.

Deposit via any of the available banking methods.

Place a $10 bet on any NFL matchup today and get $200 if either team scores a TD.

Don't forget, this BetMGM promo is valid for any NFL Week 3 game. There are a broad range of ways you can bet on football in September 2022, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the biggest players in the online gambling business. BetMGM is a stable and reliable app with a sound track record of delivering excellent customer service. BetMGM, which has a robust mobile app available to download via the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android devices, features market-leading daily odds boosts, bonus offers, and live betting on sports such as the NFL, NBA, NHL, boxing, and golf.

Secure a $200 bonus for any NFL Week 3 matchup without a BetMGM promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.