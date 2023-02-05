A $2 billion Powerball jackpot was a big win for the Virginia Lottery, which generated $42 million in profit from the run of drawings.

That was part of a strong first half of the fiscal year for the Lottery, which boasted best-in-the-nation sales of its online products, but saw a slump in sales of scratch-off tickets, one of its signature products.

In addition to the Powerball drawing, which generated national headlines, Virginia picked up an additional $30 million in profit in July from a Mega Millions jackpot that ultimately cashed out at $1.025 billion, and another boost is expected from a third billion-dollar jackpot that Mega Millions held recently.

Profits from the Lottery are earmarked for K-12 education by Virginia law. Executive director Kelly T. Gee presented the numbers at the group's recent board meeting.

Gee cautioned that, because of the unpredictable nature of mega-jackpot drawings, the additional revenue boost is not something that can be expected in the future.

Overall, sales of "draw game" tickets like Powerball and Mega Millions are up 13% in the new fiscal year, which began on July 1.

An even bigger success story for the Lottery is the continued popularity of cellphone and electronic betting.

The market segment, referred to as iLottery, is up 54% over last year's returns and is the fastest-growing program of its type in the nation.

Only 10 states currently offer the option to buy scratch-off tickets and other lottery games online and, per a reported cited by the Virginia Lottery, Virginia has the highest per-capita sales of any of the 10.

While the iLottery now generates higher revenue than scratch-off tickets, the business also has a lower profit margin, meaning that scratch-off tickets remain the Lottery's top profit generator.

Those sales took a 10.86% hit in the first half of the fiscal year.

Lottery officials said a portion of the slump can be attributed to customers moving online, but they also believe the return of skill-game machines, pending legislation and potential General Assembly action are major factors.

In December, a judge delayed a ruling on a ban of the skill-game machines until after this year's assembly session. The machines function like slot machines, but operate outside of gambling laws because their operators classify them as games of skill, not luck.

During the meeting, the Lottery also updated its sports betting totals, which have brought more money to the state since a tax loophole that allowed companies to deduct their promotional expenses was closed last year.

The new law, which allows promotional expenses to be deducted only for an operator's first 12 months in the state, has resulted in the collection of about $18 million in additional taxes each year.

Last week, two new operators launched in the state: Bet365 and Betfred. Both are established bookmakers from the United Kingdom that are hoping to gain a foothold in the American market.

