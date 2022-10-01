Commanders vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys meet in the NFL at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys are betting favorites against the Commanders on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 41.5.

This Commanders-Cowboys betting preview, which features our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Key information

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Sunday, October 2, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (-108), Commanders +3 (+100)

Cowboys -3 (-108), Commanders +3 (+100) Moneyline: Cowboys -164, Commanders +150

Cowboys -164, Commanders +150 Total: Over/Under 41.5 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Commanders vs. Cowboys predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Commanders-Cowboys NFL game 10,000 times using trusted data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Cowboys have a 64% chance of beating the Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Cowboys (-3) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.

The 41.5-point Over/Under has a 54% chance of going Over.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Commanders vs. Cowboys

Our free data-driven pick for Commanders vs. Cowboys on Sunday is Over 41.5 points (-107).

All betting predictions in this article are based on world-class modeling and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed decisions.

Commanders-Cowboys Week 4 player props

An enjoyable option to wager on Washington vs. Dallas without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Commanders and Cowboys are shown below.

According to Dimers, Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Commanders vs. Cowboys.

Dimers gives Elliott a 12.8% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Cowboys RB has a 47.1% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Washington Commanders

Antonio Gibson: 10.1% probability

10.1% probability Terry McLaurin: 8.7% probability

8.7% probability Curtis Samuel: 8.2% probability

8.2% probability Logan Thomas: 5.0% probability

5.0% probability J.D. McKissic: 4.2% probability

Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott: 12.8% probability

12.8% probability CeeDee Lamb: 10.2% probability

10.2% probability Dalton Schultz: 6.4% probability

6.4% probability Noah Brown: 6.1% probability

6.1% probability Tony Pollard: 5.6% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Washington Commanders

Antonio Gibson: 39.5% probability

39.5% probability Terry McLaurin: 34.9% probability

34.9% probability Curtis Samuel: 34.4% probability

34.4% probability Logan Thomas: 22.2% probability

22.2% probability J.D. McKissic: 19.0% probability

Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott: 47.1% probability

47.1% probability CeeDee Lamb: 40.7% probability

40.7% probability Dalton Schultz: 26.7% probability

26.7% probability Noah Brown: 26.1% probability

26.1% probability Tony Pollard: 23.7% probability

Commanders vs. Cowboys score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Washington vs. Dallas at AT&T Stadium has the Cowboys winning 22-19.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 4 game between the Commanders and Cowboys on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.

