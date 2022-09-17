Commanders vs. Lions prediction: NFL Week 2 pick, odds

The Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 2 game at Ford Field on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
The Lions are betting favorites against the Commanders on 9/18/22, with the Over/Under set at 48.5 for total points scored.
Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions
Key information
- Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ford Field
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Lions -1 (-110), Commanders +1 (-110)
- Moneyline: Lions -116, Commanders +105
- Total: Over/Under 48.5 (-107/-107)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Commanders vs. Lions predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Commanders-Lions NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Lions have a 57% chance of winning against the Commanders at Ford Field.
Dimers also predicts that the Lions (-1) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 48.5 points has a 55% chance of going Under.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.
Best bet for Commanders vs. Lions
Our free computer pick for Commanders vs. Lions on Sunday is Under 48.5 points (-107).
All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different inputs to help you make smarter investments.
Commanders-Lions Week 2 player props
A great option to wager on Washington vs. Detroit without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Commanders and Lions can be seen below.
According to Dimers, Detroit's D'Andre Swift has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Commanders vs. Lions.
Dimers gives Swift a 12.1% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Lions RB has a 51.4% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Washington Commanders
- Antonio Gibson: 11.5% probability
- Curtis Samuel: 7.3% probability
- Terry McLaurin: 7.1% probability
- Logan Thomas: 5.4% probability
- Jahan Dotson: 4.9% probability
Detroit Lions
- D'Andre Swift: 12.1% probability
- DJ Chark: 9.2% probability
- T.J. Hockenson: 8.5% probability
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: 7.0% probability
- Jamaal Williams: 4.1% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Washington Commanders
- Antonio Gibson: 48.9% probability
- Curtis Samuel: 34.5% probability
- Terry McLaurin: 34.0% probability
- Logan Thomas: 25.8% probability
- Jahan Dotson: 24.8% probability
Detroit Lions
- D'Andre Swift: 51.4% probability
- DJ Chark: 40.9% probability
- T.J. Hockenson: 38.6% probability
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: 33.6% probability
- Jamaal Williams: 22.2% probability
Commanders vs. Lions score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Washington vs. Detroit at Ford Field has the Lions winning 24-23.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 2 matchup between the Commanders and Lions on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
