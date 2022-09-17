Commanders vs. Lions prediction: NFL Week 2 pick, odds

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 2 game at Ford Field on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

The Lions are betting favorites against the Commanders on 9/18/22, with the Over/Under set at 48.5 for total points scored.

This Commanders-Lions betting analysis, which contains game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

BetMGM is giving new users $200 if either the Commanders or Lions score a touchdown on Sunday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get yours. No promo code required.

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions

Key information

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Sunday, September 18, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Ford Field

Odds and lines

Point spread: Lions -1 (-110), Commanders +1 (-110)

Lions -1 (-110), Commanders +1 (-110) Moneyline: Lions -116, Commanders +105

Lions -116, Commanders +105 Total: Over/Under 48.5 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Commanders vs. Lions predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Commanders-Lions NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Lions have a 57% chance of winning against the Commanders at Ford Field.

Dimers also predicts that the Lions (-1) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 48.5 points has a 55% chance of going Under.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to trigger BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Get $200 promo for Commanders vs. Lions. New customers only.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Commanders vs. Lions

Our free computer pick for Commanders vs. Lions on Sunday is Under 48.5 points (-107).

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via BetMGM.

All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different inputs to help you make smarter investments.

Commanders-Lions Week 2 player props

A great option to wager on Washington vs. Detroit without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Commanders and Lions can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Detroit's D'Andre Swift has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Commanders vs. Lions.

Dimers gives Swift a 12.1% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Lions RB has a 51.4% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Washington Commanders

Antonio Gibson: 11.5% probability

11.5% probability Curtis Samuel: 7.3% probability

7.3% probability Terry McLaurin: 7.1% probability

7.1% probability Logan Thomas: 5.4% probability

5.4% probability Jahan Dotson: 4.9% probability

Detroit Lions

D'Andre Swift: 12.1% probability

12.1% probability DJ Chark: 9.2% probability

9.2% probability T.J. Hockenson: 8.5% probability

8.5% probability Amon-Ra St. Brown: 7.0% probability

7.0% probability Jamaal Williams: 4.1% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Washington Commanders

Antonio Gibson: 48.9% probability

48.9% probability Curtis Samuel: 34.5% probability

34.5% probability Terry McLaurin: 34.0% probability

34.0% probability Logan Thomas: 25.8% probability

25.8% probability Jahan Dotson: 24.8% probability

Detroit Lions

D'Andre Swift: 51.4% probability

51.4% probability DJ Chark: 40.9% probability

40.9% probability T.J. Hockenson: 38.6% probability

38.6% probability Amon-Ra St. Brown: 33.6% probability

33.6% probability Jamaal Williams: 22.2% probability

Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Commanders or Lions score a TD in NFL Week 2. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem from BetMGM.

Commanders vs. Lions score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Washington vs. Detroit at Ford Field has the Lions winning 24-23.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 2 matchup between the Commanders and Lions on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.