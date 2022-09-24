Eagles vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 3

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are scheduled to meet in the NFL at FedExField on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are betting favorites against the Commanders on 9/25/22, with the Over/Under set at 47 for total points scored.

This Eagles-Commanders betting preview, which features game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

When and where

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Sunday, September 25, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: FedExField

Odds and lines

Point spread: Commanders +6.5 (-110), Eagles -6.5 (-105)

Commanders +6.5 (-110), Eagles -6.5 (-105) Moneyline: Commanders +240, Eagles -275

Commanders +240, Eagles -275 Total: Over/Under 47 (-110/-105)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Eagles vs. Commanders predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Eagles-Commanders NFL game 10,000 times using advanced data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Eagles have a 70% chance of winning against the Commanders at FedExField.

Dimers also predicts that the Commanders (+6.5) have a 57% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 47 points has a 52% chance of going Over.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Eagles vs. Commanders

Our free computer pick for Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday is Commanders +6.5 (-110).

All betting content in this article is based on detailed modeling and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter decisions.

Eagles-Commanders Week 3 player props

A common option to wager on Philadelphia vs. Washington without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Eagles and Commanders are shown below.

According to Dimers, Philadelphia's A.J. Brown has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Eagles vs. Commanders.

Dimers gives Brown a 12.0% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Eagles WR has a 49.7% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown: 12.0% probability

12.0% probability Jalen Hurts: 11.0% probability

11.0% probability Miles Sanders: 9.2% probability

9.2% probability Dallas Goedert: 7.8% probability

7.8% probability DeVonta Smith: 7.1% probability

Washington Commanders

Antonio Gibson: 8.8% probability

8.8% probability Curtis Samuel: 7.3% probability

7.3% probability Terry McLaurin: 7.0% probability

7.0% probability Logan Thomas: 5.1% probability

5.1% probability Jahan Dotson: 4.0% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown: 49.7% probability

49.7% probability Jalen Hurts: 46.4% probability

46.4% probability Miles Sanders: 39.9% probability

39.9% probability Dallas Goedert: 34.6% probability

34.6% probability DeVonta Smith: 32.5% probability

Washington Commanders

Antonio Gibson: 40.3% probability

40.3% probability Curtis Samuel: 33.6% probability

33.6% probability Terry McLaurin: 32.5% probability

32.5% probability Logan Thomas: 25.3% probability

25.3% probability Jahan Dotson: 20.9% probability

Eagles vs. Commanders score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Philadelphia vs. Washington at FedExField has the Eagles winning 26-21.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 3 game between the Eagles and Commanders on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

