Eagles vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are scheduled to meet in the NFL at FedExField on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
The Eagles are betting favorites against the Commanders on 9/25/22, with the Over/Under set at 47 for total points scored.
This Eagles-Commanders betting preview, which features game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders
When and where
- Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: FedExField
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Commanders +6.5 (-110), Eagles -6.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Commanders +240, Eagles -275
- Total: Over/Under 47 (-110/-105)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Eagles vs. Commanders predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Eagles-Commanders NFL game 10,000 times using advanced data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Eagles have a 70% chance of winning against the Commanders at FedExField.
Dimers also predicts that the Commanders (+6.5) have a 57% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 47 points has a 52% chance of going Over.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.
Best bet for Eagles vs. Commanders
Our free computer pick for Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday is Commanders +6.5 (-110).
All betting content in this article is based on detailed modeling and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter decisions.
Eagles-Commanders Week 3 player props
A common option to wager on Philadelphia vs. Washington without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Eagles and Commanders are shown below.
According to Dimers, Philadelphia's A.J. Brown has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Eagles vs. Commanders.
Dimers gives Brown a 12.0% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Eagles WR has a 49.7% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Philadelphia Eagles
- A.J. Brown: 12.0% probability
- Jalen Hurts: 11.0% probability
- Miles Sanders: 9.2% probability
- Dallas Goedert: 7.8% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 7.1% probability
Washington Commanders
- Antonio Gibson: 8.8% probability
- Curtis Samuel: 7.3% probability
- Terry McLaurin: 7.0% probability
- Logan Thomas: 5.1% probability
- Jahan Dotson: 4.0% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Philadelphia Eagles
- A.J. Brown: 49.7% probability
- Jalen Hurts: 46.4% probability
- Miles Sanders: 39.9% probability
- Dallas Goedert: 34.6% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 32.5% probability
Washington Commanders
- Antonio Gibson: 40.3% probability
- Curtis Samuel: 33.6% probability
- Terry McLaurin: 32.5% probability
- Logan Thomas: 25.3% probability
- Jahan Dotson: 20.9% probability
Eagles vs. Commanders score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Philadelphia vs. Washington at FedExField has the Eagles winning 26-21.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 3 game between the Eagles and Commanders on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
