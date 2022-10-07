Titans vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 5

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders meet in the NFL at FedExField on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Titans are listed as betting favorites against the Commanders on 10/9/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 43.

This Titans-Commanders betting preview, which features game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders

When and where

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Sunday, October 9, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: FedExField

Odds and lines

Point spread: Commanders +2.5 (-115), Titans -2.5 (-105)

Commanders +2.5 (-115), Titans -2.5 (-105) Moneyline: Commanders +110, Titans -126

Commanders +110, Titans -126 Total: Over/Under 43 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Titans vs. Commanders predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Titans-Commanders NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Titans have a 56% chance of winning against the Commanders at FedExField.

Dimers also predicts that the Commanders (+2.5) have a 54% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 43 points is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.

Best bet for Titans vs. Commanders

Our free data-driven pick for Titans vs. Commanders on Sunday is Commanders +2.5 (-115).

All betting tips in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.

Titans-Commanders Week 5 player props

An exciting option to wager on Tennessee vs. Washington without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Titans and Commanders can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Tennessee's Derrick Henry has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Titans vs. Commanders.

Dimers gives Henry a 19.2% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Titans RB has a 65.7% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry: 19.2% probability

19.2% probability Robert Woods: 10.5% probability

10.5% probability Ryan Tannehill: 4.6% probability

4.6% probability Dontrell Hilliard: 3.4% probability

3.4% probability Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 3.2% probability

Washington Commanders

Antonio Gibson: 9.1% probability

9.1% probability Terry McLaurin: 8.0% probability

8.0% probability Curtis Samuel: 7.6% probability

7.6% probability Logan Thomas: 5.0% probability

5.0% probability J.D. McKissic: 4.3% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry: 65.7% probability

65.7% probability Robert Woods: 42.4% probability

42.4% probability Ryan Tannehill: 21.0% probability

21.0% probability Dontrell Hilliard: 16.3% probability

16.3% probability Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 15.1% probability

Washington Commanders

Antonio Gibson: 37.8% probability

37.8% probability Terry McLaurin: 33.3% probability

33.3% probability Curtis Samuel: 31.6% probability

31.6% probability Logan Thomas: 22.6% probability

22.6% probability J.D. McKissic: 19.1% probability

Titans vs. Commanders score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Tennessee vs. Washington at FedExField has the Titans winning 22-20.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 5 game between the Titans and Commanders on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

