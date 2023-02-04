If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Virginia and Virginia Tech are scheduled to meet in a college basketball matchup at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday, beginning at Noon EST.

Virginia Tech is listed as the betting favorite against Virginia on 2/4/23, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 128.5.

This Virginia-Virginia Tech betting analysis, which contains game predictions and odds, is presented by bet365 and powered by Dimers.com.

New players who bet $1 on College Basketball at bet365 will get $200 in bet credits. Use ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim. No promo code required.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. 21+

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

When and where

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: Noon

Noon Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Odds and lines

Spread: Virginia Tech -1.5 (-105), Virginia +1.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech -1.5 (-105), Virginia +1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Virginia Tech -120, Virginia +102

Virginia Tech -120, Virginia +102 Total: Over/Under 128.5 (-115/-105)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech predictions

Dimers has simulated Saturday's Virginia-Virginia Tech college basketball game 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, Virginia Tech has a 54% chance of winning against Virginia at Cassell Coliseum.

Dimers also predicts that Virginia (+1.5) has a 51% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 128.5 points is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock $200 in bet credits when you wager just $1 on Virginia vs. Virginia Tech at bet365.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Our free data-driven pick for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech on Saturday is Virginia Tech moneyline (-120).

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with bet365.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. 21+

All betting tips in this article are based on detailed modeling and hundreds of different factors to serve you the best possible plays.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum has Virginia Tech winning 65-63.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The college basketball matchup between Virginia and Virginia Tech on Saturday is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. EST at Cassell Coliseum.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. 21+

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.