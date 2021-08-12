Big fifth, sixth innings carry Bowie past Flying Squirrels

BOWIE, Md. — The Bowie Baysox scored three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to outlast the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-6 in a Double-A Northeast League game on Thursday night.
Diego Rincones and David Villar each homered and drove in two runs apiece for the Flying Squirrels (43-44). Jacob Heyward drove in Richmond’s other two runs.
Bowie (51-34) received home runs from Seth Mejias-Brean, Kyle Stowers and Cadyn Grenier.
Richmond starter Michael Plassmeyer (1-6) allowed seven runs — six earned — on 10 hits in 7⅓ innings. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed all three Bowie home runs.
Vince Shaw
