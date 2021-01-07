Blockbuster: Indians deal Lindor, Carrasco to Mets

CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor is moving to a new city and team that is willing to meet his salary demands.
The four-time Cleveland All-Star shortstop — one of baseball’s best all-around players — was traded Thursday by the Indians along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball’s highest levels.
“They did not come cheaply,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said. “What we’re trying to do is create a new reality rather than deal with perception.”
The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene — a move Cleveland hopes will keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball’s longest World Series title drought.
Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, was inevitable for the mid-market Indians, who are unable to compete financially with MLB’s big spenders and dropped roughly $30 million in dealing two prominent players and fan favorites.
For the Mets, landing Lindor is a home run and another major move by hedge fund owner Steven Cohen, who bought the team on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and has pledged to increase spending.
One of his next big-ticket items figures to be signing Lindor to a long-term contract, something the Indians couldn’t do.
Lindor, 27, can affect the game with his bat, glove and legs. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he is a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all with the Indians, who drafted him in 2011 and developed him.
Carrasco is one of the game’s best comeback stories, overcoming leukemia to become one of the AL’s steadiest starters. The 33-year-old has a 88-73 career record with a 3.73 ERA. With an abundance of young pitchers, including Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, the Indians were in position to move a player of Carrasco’s caliber.
Since Cohen’s takeover, the Mets have kept pitcher Marcus Stroman for an $18.9 million qualifying offer and signed right-hander Trevor May to a $15.5 million, two-year contract and catcher James McCann to a $40.6 million, four-year deal. New York also signed injured right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a $9.7 million, one-year deal.
“We’re closer to one player away,” Alderson said.
Sugano to stay in Japan
NEW YORK — Star Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano failed to agree to a contract with a major league team by Thursday’s 5 p.m. EST deadline.
A right-hander who turned 31 on Oct. 11, Sugano had been posted by the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Central League on Dec. 8.
Sugano was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and three shutouts in 20 games last season, striking out 131 and walking 25 in 137⅓ innings while allowing 97 hits. He is 101-49 with a 2.32 ERA over eight seasons in Japan.
Astros: Right-hander Ryne Stanek and Houston Astros to a $1.1 million, one-year contract. Stanek spent last season with the Marlins. He has made 152 appearances in the last four seasons with the Rays and Marlins and has a career 4.00 ERA with 210 strikeouts in 173⅓ innings.
Japan: The Yomiuri Giants agreed to a deal with longtime major league first baseman Justin Smoak, who played last season with Milwaukee and San Francisco. Smoak, 34, has a career average of .229 with 196 home runs. He was an All-Star in 2017.