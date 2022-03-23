Blockbuster: Kansas City sends Tyreek Hill to Miami for picks; WR gets record deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks Wednesday, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro wide receiver a four-year, $120 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player at his position.

The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks and their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, along with some much-needed salary cap relief in the latest major NFL trade.

Hill’s agent said the extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which averages $28.5 million and includes $67.5 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. But talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill’s representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest.

The deal clears more than $18 million in salary cap space for Kansas City.

Hill was a controversial pick by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, a year after he was accused of punching his girlfriend and got kicked off the team at Oklahoma State. Then, three years ago, prosecutors in suburban Kansas City declined to charge Hill after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his fiancé and their 3-year-old child.

On the field, Hill helped the Chiefs win back-to-back AFC titles along with their first Super Bowl in 50 years after the 2019 season. He also helped them get back to the conference championship game in January before losing to the Bengals, capping arguably the best year of his career: He had a club-record 111 catches to go with 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

In six seasons, Hill already has 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 56 scores.

The trade for Hill is another major move by the Dolphins, who are trying to build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and end a streak of five straight years out of the playoffs. They have reached deals with left tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and offensive guard Connor Williams, among several others.

Commanders bring in another ex-Panther

Washington continues to add players from coach Ron Rivera‘s days with Carolina.

Washington signed defensive end Efe Obada, who made his NFL debut in 2018 when Rivera was the Panthers’ coach. The move came a week after the Commanders added another player from Rivera’s Panthers tenure in left guard Andrew Norwell.

Obada, 29, had 3½ sacks and 12 tackles in 10 games with Buffalo during the 2021 regular season.

The Commanders also brought back depth cornerback Danny Johnson, who made 21 tackles in 12 games last season.

CB Butler going

back to Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cornerback Malcolm Butler is returning to New England, where he went from Super Bowl star to the bench.

The hero of the Patriots’ 2014 championship — who was inexplicably benched for New England’s appearance in the Super Bowl three years later — agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million. Butler, 32, sat out the 2021 season for personal reasons.

Butler was an unheralded rookie in 2014 before he stepped in front of Russell Wilson’s goal-line pass in the final minute of the Super Bowl, crashing into receiver Ricardo Lockette and coming down with the ball to turn an almost-certain Patriots loss into a 28-24 victory over Seattle. He was a Pro Bowl selection the following year and started four seasons for the Patriots, helping them win another Super Bowl after the 2016 season.