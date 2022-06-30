 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bolanos' goal gives Kickers 1-0 win over Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Jonathan Bolanos scored in the 60th minute as the Richmond Kickers defeated FC Tucson 1-0 in a USL League One game Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first half, the Kickers were finally rewarded for their hard work. Bolanos looked for his shot but was covered by Tucson defenders and passed the ball to Vincenzo Candela, who was in space just outside of the box. Candela settled the ball and took a shot, which ricocheted off the defender to Ethan Bryant. The midfielder quickly set up the ball for Bolanos to send a rocketed volley into the bottom left corner of goal for his second tally of the season.

Richmond (6-4-3) maintained second place in the league standings, two points behind Greenville. Tucson (3-7-2) is in last.

The Kickers will host North Carolina FC on Saturday at 7 p.m. A fireworks show will be held after the match.

