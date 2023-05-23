DURHAM, N.C. — The Virginia Tech baseball team scored seven runs Tuesday.

It was not enough.

Sixth-seeded and 22nd-ranked Boston College rallied past the 10th-seeded Hokies 11-7 in the opening game of pool play in the ACC tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

"Tough to win when you give up 11 runs," said Tech coach John Szefc, whose team led 6-4 midway through the sixth.

Virginia Tech (30-22) is in a three-team pool with Boston College and third-seeded and sixth-ranked Clemson. Tech will conclude pool play against Clemson (39-17) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday's loss means the Hokies cannot advance out of pool play to Saturday's semifinals, even if all three teams in the pool finish 1-1. In the event of a three-way tie at 1-1, the highest seed would advance — and that would be Clemson.

A win over Clemson on Wednesday would still boost Tech's NCAA tournament résumé, though.

"We'll put our best foot forward and our best effort, put our best lineup that we can out there and play … just like we would any other game," Szefc said.

Tech, which went just 12-17 in ACC regular-season play, is on the NCAA bubble. It entered Tuesday at No. 42 in the NCAA's RPI.

Baseball America had Tech among its "first four out" entering Tuesday's action. D1Baseball.com did not include Tech among its "first four out."

To have any hope of receiving an at-large bid on Memorial Day, does Tech need to beat Clemson and then hope for the best?

"I don't really give the NCAA tournament any thought at this point," Szefc said. "We're just trying to win the next game. The committee, they can figure that out. That's their job. Not my job."

BC (35-17), on the other hand, is an extremely safe bet to make the NCAAs. BC has not made the NCAAs since 2016.

"We've got guys that will step up in the big spot and really aren't afraid of whoever we're playing," BC center fielder Barry Walsh said.

The Eagles are steered by Mike Gambino, who was a Virginia Tech assistant under former coach Pete Hughes before leaving to take BC's reins in July 2010.

Tech led BC 6-4 midway through the fourth inning. But the Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to grab an 8-6 lead. They led the rest of the way.

"With all due respect to Virginia Tech, … when this team is down, it doesn't faze them," Gambino said. "Guys were walking around [when Tech led 6-4] like, 'Yeah, we're going to win this baseball game.’ There was no doubt in our dugout."

The Eagles banged out 12 hits.

The Hokies used eight pitchers, including starter Jonah Hurney, who lasted 2⅔ innings.

Tech's fourth pitcher of the day was Anthony Arguelles, who normally starts for the Hokies. He did not allow a run in 2⅓ innings of relief Tuesday until he gave up a solo homer to Walsh with one out in the bottom of the sixth. The homer cut the Tech lead to 6-5.

Szefc pulled Arguelles after the homer in favor of Henry Weycker (3-3). But Weycker could not get out of the inning.

After Peter Burns singled, Patrick Roche doubled. Tech intentionally walked Joe Vetrano to load the bases. Vince Cimini lined out for the second out. But Nick Wang hit a three-RBI double to left to give BC an 8-6 lead.

Szefc then pulled Weycker in favor of Brady Kirtner (Christiansburg), who retired Kyle Wolff on a fly ball to end the inning.

"Henry's been with us for a long time and he's won a lot of games and we kind of just bet on him being on top of his game and it just didn't happen today," Szefc said.

Tech scored a run on Chris Cannizzaro's RBI infield hit in the seventh to cut the lead to 8-7.

But the Eagles scored two runs off Kirtner in the bottom of the seventh.

Sam McNulty singled, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and moved to third on a grounder. After Burns was intentionally walked, Cameron Leary walked to load the bases. Vetrano hit a two-RBI single to right to extend the lead to 10-7.

"[Kirtner's] stuff was OK," Szefc said. "It probably wasn't as good as he would've wanted."

Five BC pitchers combined on a seven-hitter. Tech left seven runners on base. The Hokies managed just one run in the final five innings.

Walsh played great defense in center field, robbing Brody Donay of three hits.

With a man on second with two outs in the third inning, Walsh leaped at the center-field wall and nabbed Donay's fly ball as it was going over the fence.

"I knew I was going to have to make a play up against the fence," Walsh said. "Luckily, I did."

"Their center fielder was tremendous," Szefc said. "I don't even know how many runs he took off the board with his defense."

Carson Jones had a two-run homer in the third inning to extend Tech's lead to 3-0.

"I just got a good pitch that I could hit," he said.

In the fourth, freshmen Clay Grady had a two-RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch to give Tech a 6-4 lead. He had missed the previous two games with a thumb injury.

Drue Hackenberg will start on the mound for Tech against Clemson, which swept the teams' three-game series in Blacksburg earlier this month.