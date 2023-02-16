DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Alex Bowman admired yet another Daytona 500 pole trophy that he won from mastering the superspeedway over one fast lap ahead of NASCAR's marquee race.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver still wants to add to his Daytona collection. There's a championship trophy missing.

“It may not be the big one,” Bowman said. “But it's not a bad one to have.”

Bowman and Kyle Larson turned Daytona 500 qualifying into another Hendrick Motorsports romp.

Bowman posted the top speed in his No. 48 Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway and won his third career pole for the race. He'll be joined by Larson in the No. 5 Chevrolet on the front row for NASCAR's season opener.

The Hendrick dominance is a recurring theme at Daytona.

“They’ve got something figured out, for sure,” Larson said. “There’s obviously tricks they’ve learned along the way that still apply to these cars.”

Bowman, who missed five races late last season because of a concussion, is on the Daytona 500 front row for the the sixth straight time, and the organization has produced a pole winner in eight of the last nine years.

“There's a ton of effort that goes into trying to qualify well here,” Bowman said.

Jimmie Johnson made a triumphant return to NASCAR on Wednesday night and qualified for the Daytona 500, a tremendous start for the the seven-time champion as he heads into his first Cup race since 2020. Johnson, 47, returned from a two-year dalliance in IndyCar for an ownership stake in Legacy Motor Club, joining the 40-driver field in his No. 84 Chevrolet.

“I think I really have a shot to win,” the two-time Daytona 500 winner said before he qualified. “If I survive and get through the first two stages, there’s really a shot that I have to win this race.”

Bowman, who received a new contract and a new crew chief in Blake Harris entering this season, turned a top speed of 181.686 mph and Larson hit 181.057. Both drive Chevrolets for team owner Rick Hendrick.

“Now it's time to finish,” Bowman said. “Make it to the end.”

The final two open spots and the starting order was settled in Thursday night’s duel qualifying races. Conor Daly, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Zane Smith vied for the two open spots.

Because NASCAR did not have practice at the superspeedway before Wednesday, teams did not have any time to hit the track and work out kinks in their cars.

Chastain extension: Ross Chastain signed a long-term contract extension with Trackhouse Racing as Cup’s hottest young team officially shored up its lineup deep into the future.

The Chastain deal is long enough that “his beard will be gray” at the end of the extension, Trackhouse president Ty Norris quipped.

Chastain’s deal comes a day after teammate Daniel Suarez signed a multiyear deal with Trackhouse. Both drivers qualified for last year’s Cup playoffs, with Chastain finishing second to champion Joey Logano.