ATLANTA — The Braves received good news and bad news Friday.
Outfielder Yasiel Puig tested positive for the coronavirus, he revealed Friday, saying that he’s asymptomatic. Because of the positive test, the Braves won’t be signing Puig. The potential one-year deal was pending his test result.
While Puig is out, two other Braves are back in. First baseman Freddie Freeman and right-hander Touki Toussaint were cleared to return to team facilities, the team announced.
Freeman and Toussaint were among the four Braves to test positive for COVID-19 before first workouts July 3. Freeman exhibited symptoms, including a fever, body chills and headache, while Toussaint was asymptomatic.
The Braves have two other players still going through protocols because of positive tests: left-hander Will Smith and utilityman Pete Kozma.
As for Puig, the Braves could revisit signing him after he’s cleared (which requires two negative tests).
- Tampa Bay outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus.
- Returning to his team was All-Star infielder D.J. LeMahieu of the Yankees. Manager Aaron Boone wasn’t sure whether LeMahieu would be ready for Thursday night’s opener at Washington.
- The Blue Jays are still seeking approval from the Canadian government to host games in Toronto. The team has been given clearance by Ontario and Toronto to play regular-season games in Rogers Centre and awaits approval from Canada’s federal government. MLB needs an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days.
Kickers’ opener on Saturday postponed
The Richmond Kickers’ season opener at South Georgia Tormenta FC, which was set for Saturday, has been postponed.
A member of the Tormenta FC organization tested positive for the coronavirus, and the decision to postpone was made out of “an abundance of caution,” according to a release.
A new date for the match will be determined later. Richmond’s next match is July 25 at Greensville Triumph SC.
NFLPA makes request for daily testing
The NFL Players Association wants players tested daily for coronavirus, one of the outstanding points in discussions with the NFL over health and safety protocols as the start of training camp draws near.
The league and the union already finalized protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union. The committee recommended testing every other day.
Cleveland center and NFLPA president JC Tretter called an “emergency” meeting Thursday night with head team doctors from clubs in hot spot cities to discuss whether it’s safe to start camp. Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report on Monday. Players from all teams report by July 28.
If the league and union fail to reach an agreement, the NFL can implement its proposed rules, according to the CBA. The NFLPA could file a grievance to argue the league isn’t providing a safe work environment under rules of the collective bargaining agreement.
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19, but remains cautiously optimistic the veteran point guard will be ready for the start of the season’s resumption.
Budenholzer’s comment came a day after multiple reports indicated Bledsoe said he had tested positive but was asymptomatic.
The 30-year-old Bledsoe is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
Colleges: Southeastern Conference schools will honor the scholarships of athletes who opt not to participate in fall competition because of concerns about COVID-19.
The league announced the decision Friday, saying the athletes will remain in good standing with their team. SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously on the issue based on a recommendation of the league’s athletic directors.
The SEC hasn’t announced plans for football and other fall sports yet. The league said it will determine later if the policy should be extended at least to the spring semester.
At Indiana, voluntary football workouts were put on hold after six participants tested positive for the virus. Michigan and Michigan State also announced additional positive cases in their latest rounds of testing.
WNBA: Washington Mystics forward Tina Charles was medically excused for the season by an independent panel of doctors.
Charles, who came over to the Mystics in an offseason trade, wrote in The Players Tribune on Friday that she has a condition called extrinsic asthma that impacts her immune system and would make “playing during a pandemic a very risky and dangerous proposition.”
Earlier this week, the same panel of three doctors agreed upon by the league and union denied teammate Elena Delle Donne’s request to be medically excused. Delle Donne has been battling Lyme disease for over a decade.
MLS: Major League Soccer delayed the first seasons of expansion teams in Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Sacramento, California, by one year each because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Charlotte will start play in 2022, and St. Louis and Sacramento will take the field in 2023, the league said Friday.
Austin, Texas, remains on track to begin next year, when MLS will have 27 teams. MLS said Austin FC had made significant progress before the pandemic.
NHRA: The NHRA has revised its schedule yet again, postponing its next two stops until further notice while adding a fourth race in the Indianapolis area.
Series officials announced that the events scheduled for Morrison. Colorado, on Aug. 7-9 and Brainerd, Minnesota, on Aug. 14-16 will not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indianapolis event replaces Morrison on the schedule and will host its third consecutive event with limited spectators, from Aug. 6-9.
Diving: USA Diving has canceled the junior world trials after deciding not to send a team to the FINA world championships because of the pandemic.
The organization cited four reasons for making its decision — the health and safety of coaches and athletes, the inability to adequately train because of closed facilities, international travel restrictions and other national federations already announcing they wouldn’t compete.
