Brennan Armstrong getting the job done at QB for UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Brennan Armstrong doesn’t hesitate. Sometimes, his Virginia football coaches wish he would.

If there’s been a criticism of the sophomore left-hander this season, his first as the starter for UVA, it’s been that his confidence has – at times – bordered on cockiness, leading him to attempt throws he might have been wiser not to.

“I think he’s a very, by nature, just by who he is, a very decisive person,” said offensive coordinator Robert Anae. “The more you develop as a quarterback, sometimes the quick decision is not always the best. Your better quarterbacks have a way of, ‘Alright, this I can pump, this I can work the pocket, this I can hold and let other things come open.’ He’s in the process of becoming that quarterback.”

Armstrong took over behind center for two-year starter Bryce Perkins, now with the Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t have the advantage of spring practice, since COVID-19 canceled those workouts. His preseason battle for the starting job with Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson was cut short by Thompson’s shoulder injury.

Armstrong threw six interceptions in his first three games, a stretch that saw UVA go 1-2.