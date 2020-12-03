Brennan Armstrong getting the job done at QB for UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Brennan Armstrong doesn’t hesitate. Sometimes, his Virginia football coaches wish he would.
If there’s been a criticism of the sophomore left-hander this season, his first as the starter for UVA, it’s been that his confidence has – at times – bordered on cockiness, leading him to attempt throws he might have been wiser not to.
“I think he’s a very, by nature, just by who he is, a very decisive person,” said offensive coordinator Robert Anae. “The more you develop as a quarterback, sometimes the quick decision is not always the best. Your better quarterbacks have a way of, ‘Alright, this I can pump, this I can work the pocket, this I can hold and let other things come open.’ He’s in the process of becoming that quarterback.”
Armstrong took over behind center for two-year starter Bryce Perkins, now with the Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t have the advantage of spring practice, since COVID-19 canceled those workouts. His preseason battle for the starting job with Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson was cut short by Thompson’s shoulder injury.
Armstrong threw six interceptions in his first three games, a stretch that saw UVA go 1-2.
Still, his turnovers not withstanding, Armstrong’s overall play gave his coaches reason for optimism. The Cavaliers moved the ball well with him passing and running and the player they expected to see when they recruited him was in fact materializing on the field.
And since returning from a concussion he suffered in the third outing of the year, a home loss to North Carolina State, Armstrong has thrown just two interceptions in four games – and the Cavaliers have gone 3-1 in those contests.
“I marvel sometimes just that arm strength and some of the throws that he makes in some of the windows that he throws them into,” said coach Bronco Mendenhall. “And his confidence and how fast he makes decisions.”
Since returning to action against Miami, Armstrong – the first non-transfer to open the season as UVA’s starting quarterback in the Mendenhall era – has completed 60.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions going into Saturday’s home finale against Boston College.
All year long, he’s been the team’s top rushing threat. He leads the Cavaliers with 399 yards on 94 carries and is tied with running back Wayne Taulapapa for the most rushing touchdowns with four. And while he’s not the dynamic speedster that Perkins was, Armstrong has ripped off a run of longer than 20 yards in four of the seven games he’s played this season.
“First year as a starter, that is a whole different deal going through and experiencing that,” said Anae. “I thought Brennan has answered the call. When he’s on point and when he’s not turning the ball over, he is very, very, very productive.”
Only three ACC teams (Clemson, North Carolina and North Carolina State) have passed for more touchdowns than UVA’s 19 scores. Armstrong ranks sixth in the league in total offense, averaging 281.4 yards per game.
His play has stood out to Boston College coach Jeff Hafley as he prepares his Eagles’ defense for Saturday’s game. BC ranks fifth in the conference against the pass, giving up 242.4 yards per game through the air.
“Offensively, I think the quarterback’s playing really well,” said Hafley. “He’s a really good athlete. Seems to have really good command of the huddle.”
With his interceptions down and production remaining high, Armstrong’s own coaches agree.
“I really think he's gotten better every single game,” said Mendenhall. “He just is allowing our team to again be more cohesive, more consistent, have a clear identity and more production from that spot.”