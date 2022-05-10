 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brickhouse baffles Harrisburg in 2-0 win by Flying Squirrels

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bryan Brickhouse struck out 10 in 6 ª innings as the Richmond Flying Squirrels blanked the Harrisburg Senators 2-0 in an Eastern League game Tuesday night.

Brickhouse (1-1) allowed four hits and zero walks. The 10 strikeouts mark a career high.

Diego Rincones singled to drive in Brett Auerbach in the sixth inning to give the Squirrels (17-11) a 1-0 lead. Richmond added its final run when Frankie Tostado doubled in Michael Gigliotti in the eighth.

Chris Wright pitched the final 1ª innings, earning his fourth save by inducing a game-ending double play.

