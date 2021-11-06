Byers-led Virginia Union subdues Virginia State

Jada Byers spun and pinballed around, bouncing down to the Virginia State 8-yard line to pick up 11 yards. Two plays later, the 5-foot-7-inch running back scored his second touchdown of the day to put Virginia Union in front with less than 30 seconds to play.

Byers, who paced the Panthers with 21 carries for 112 yards, led VUU to a 20-13 victory over its CIAA rival on Saturday afternoon at Hovey Field.

“My motto is always ‘Don’t let one man tackle me in the open field,’” Byers said. “Everybody looks at me at my size, but I carry a lot around.”

VUU trailed 13-5, but the deficit didn’t affect the Panthers.

“The thing I liked the most was they never stopped believing,” VUU coach Alvin Parker said. “I kept telling them ‘We’re going to win this game if you guys believe.’”

The Panthers converted just two third downs on 11 attempts, but they did enough to secure the win in the 111th meeting of the programs.

“Last week, it was the opposite, we got almost every third down,” Parker said. “It was just getting composure [on offense].”

On the final drive, VUU marched 80 yards on 11 plays, taking about six minutes off the clock.