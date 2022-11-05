Byers, Virginia Union defeat Virginia State 33-21

Jada Byers rushed for 132 yards as Virginia Union defeated archrival Virginia State 33-21 on Saturday at the Trojans’ Rogers Stadium.

The Panthers (9-1, 7-1 CIAA) fell short of advancing to next week’s conference championship game. VUU needed a win and a loss by Chowan. The Hawks didn’t play along, however, routing Elizabeth City State 54-8 to wrap up the Northern Division title.

Byers added to his single-season school rushing record. He is up to 1,801 yards for VUU, ranked 16th in Division II.

Quarterback Jahkari Grant threw for 277 yards two touchdowns, both to John Jiles, who led Panthers receivers five catches for 116 yards.

Defensively, the Panthers held the Trojans (6-4, 5-3) to 336 yards and shut out VSU in the second half. Damontay Rhem led VUU with 16 tackles, and Shamar Graham hand nine.

“I thought we played an excellent second half, the guys did a great job,” Panthers coach Alvin Parker said. “Those guys sealed the deal today.”

Jordan Davis completed 19 of 32 passes for 251 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions for the Trojans. Darius Hagans, Upton Bailey and Jordan Davis each scored rushing TDs. Hagans led VSU with 19 carries for 61 yards.

VUU, which has nine wins for first time since 2007, struck first on a 3-yard run by Grant to cap a 12-play, 91-yard drive in the first quarter. After a missed extra point, Jiles made it 13-0 on an 18-yard scoring reception from Grant.

VSU answered 10-play drive that ended with a 2-yard scoring run by Bailey to make it 13-7 early in what turned out to be a wild second quarter, and the Panthers upped their lead to 16-7 on a 23-yard field goal by Brady Myers.

The teams then scored three times in the final 2:50 of the half. Hagans scored from a yard out with 2:50 left in the second quarter, then Byers answered with a 1-yard TD run of his own with 50 seconds left. VSU then went right back down the field, with Davis punching it in from 2 yards with 17 seconds left to make cut VUU’s lead to 23-21 at the half.

The Panthers put the game away in the second half with a 49-yard scoring toss form Grant to Jiles in the third quarter, then capped off the win with a 30-yard field goal from Myers in the fourth.

The game matched two of the top rushing teams in Division II. VUU entered the game 10th in D-II with 240 rushing yards a game, and VSU was 12th at 223.4. On Saturday, the Panthers gained 190 yards on the ground, the Trojans 127.

Virginia Union now will see if it will be invited to the Division II playoffs. Pairings will be announced next Sunday.