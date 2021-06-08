CCV members utilize home-course advantage in RWGA City Amateur

There’s no place like home — particularly if you’re playing golf on the Country Club of Virginia’s appealing but sinister Tuckahoe Creek Course.

Four CCV members advanced Tuesday to the second round of Women’s City Amateur match play at Tuckahoe Creek. Joining the usual suspects — Boodie McGurn and Lindsay Wortham, who between them own seven city titles — were Nell O’Neil, who is playing for the first time in the RWGA City Amateur; and Brenda Baril. Each took full advantage of familiarity with the long, demanding course.

“It totally helps,” O’Neil said. “I played out here so much [during the pandemic]. Knowing the course — knowing what to hit and where to hit it — definitely makes a difference.”

Said Baril: “It’s such a hard course to score on. The greens are so fast and there’s so much water. Club selection is important. On a day like [Tuesday], when the wind is blowing, club selection is very important.”

O’Neil punched her ticket to the second round with a 3-and-1 victory over three-time champion Maggie Balch. She put her most reliable weapons — poise and patience — to good use. Often, it was O’Neil, a City Amateur newcomer, who seemed comfortable and confident despite the pressure of one-and-done competition.