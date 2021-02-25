 Skip to main content
Chesapeake man breaks 27-year-old world record in 60-meter hurdles
Chesapeake man breaks 27-year-old world record in 60-meter hurdles

Qatar Athletics Worlds

Grant Holloway, of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

 Nariman El-Mofty

MADRID (AP) — Grant Holloway, of Chesapeake, Va., broke the world record for the indoor 60-meter hurdles that had stood for 27 years, clocking 7.29 seconds at an event in Madrid on Wednesday.

The American took 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Colin Jackson in 1994.

Holloway, who is the world indoor champion over the sprint hurdles, extended his winning streak in the event to 54 races — dating back to 2014 when he was 16.

His win at the Villa de Madrid event secured him overall victory in the World Athletics Indoor Tour.

Holloway was a football and track star for Grassfield High School in Chesapeake before focusing on track at the University of Florida. In 2019, he won the prestigious Bowerman Award — given to the year’s best student-athlete in American collegiate track and field.

Holloway signed with Adidas and turned pro after his 2019 season at Florida.

The Virginian Pilot contributed to this report.

