College basketball roundup: Anthony scores 30 as top-ranked R-MC rolls

Buzz Anthony scored 30 points as Randolph-Macon, the top-ranked team in Division III, romped past Salisbury 79-55 on Wednesday afternoon at Crenshaw Gym in Ashland.
Anthony hit 10 of 20 shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and hit all seven of this free throw attempts.
Lorenzo Woods scored 13 points, and Ian Robertson added 10 for R-MC (3-0), which extended the longest home winning streak in D-III to 28 games. Gary Briddell led the Sea Gulls (2-1) with 17 points.
VMI 87, Western Carolina 61: Former Monacan High standout Greg Parham had 23 points as the Keydets handed the visiting Catamounts their sixth consecutive loss.
Parham hit five of seven 7 3-point attempts. He added six rebounds.
Sean Conway added 14 points for VMI (9-8, 4-4 Southern Conference). Jake Stephens compiled 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Kamdyn Curfman scored 10 points. Mason Faulkner had 15 points for Western Carolina (7-8, 0-6).
James Madison 78, Towson 63: Matt Lewis scored 23 points as the Dukes took down the Tigers for a CAA win in Harrisonburg.
Vado Morse added 19 points and Terell Strickland 11 for James Madison (8-5, 3-1), which took control early with runs of 17-0 and 12-0 in the first half.
Lewis hit five 3-pointers and now has connected from beyond the arc in 50 consecutive games, the longest current streak in Division I. He is four 3-pointers from tying Darren McLinton (237 career 3s) for third on the Dukes’ career list.
Jason Gibson scored a career-high 23 points for the Tigers (3-8, 2-4).
ACC
No. 16 Florida State 81, Miami 59: Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Seminoles dominated the short-handed Hurricanes for their fifth straight win.
M.J. Walker and Sardaar Calhoun also scored 11 points apiece for the Seminoles (10-2, 6-1 ACC), who trail only Virginia (7-0) in the conference standings.
Isaiah Wong scored 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting for Miami (6-9, 2-8).
FSU used a 12-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 54-33 with 11:06 left. The Seminoles led by 24 points, at 71-47 late in the game.
Top 25
No. 13 Ohio State 83, Penn State 79: E.J. Liddell scored 22 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 59.7 seconds left, as the Buckeyes held off the visiting Nittany Lions for a Big Ten victory.
The Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4) squandered a 12-point first-half lead but rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second for their second consecutive victory and fourth in five games.
Seth Lundy paced Penn State (5-7, 2-6) with 26 points.
No. 17 Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81: Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance as the Bluejays erased a 16-point second-half deficit to beat the host Pirates.
Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and Creighton (12-4, 8-3 Big East) used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4).
Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points, and Myles Cale had 18 of his 20 in the first half to lead the Pirates.
State women
VCU 67, George Washington 60: Tera Reed scored 18 points as the Rams shook off a slow start to come away with an Atlantic 10 victory at the Siegel Center.
Sarah Te-Biasu and Janika Griffith-Wallace added 13 points apiece for VCU (7-7, 5-2), which missed 15 of 17 shots in the first quarter.
The Rams fell behind 24-14 before closing the first half on a 17-3 run to take a 31-27 lead at halftime.