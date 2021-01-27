College basketball roundup: Anthony scores 30 as top-ranked R-MC rolls

The Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4) squandered a 12-point first-half lead but rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second for their second consecutive victory and fourth in five games.

Seth Lundy paced Penn State (5-7, 2-6) with 26 points.

No. 17 Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81: Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance as the Bluejays erased a 16-point second-half deficit to beat the host Pirates.

Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and Creighton (12-4, 8-3 Big East) used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4).

Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points, and Myles Cale had 18 of his 20 in the first half to lead the Pirates.

State women

VCU 67, George Washington 60: Tera Reed scored 18 points as the Rams shook off a slow start to come away with an Atlantic 10 victory at the Siegel Center.

Sarah Te-Biasu and Janika Griffith-Wallace added 13 points apiece for VCU (7-7, 5-2), which missed 15 of 17 shots in the first quarter.