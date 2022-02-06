College basketball roundup: Arizona State stuns No. 3 UCLA in triple OT

TEMPE, Ariz. — The announcements came at the end of regulation and each of the first two overtimes, telling fans not to rush the court.
When the time finally came, after Arizona State picked up one of its biggest wins under coach Bobby Hurley, the students waited behind a rope while UCLA’s players left the court.
Once the rope came down, chaos ensued.
The Sun Devils set off a wild late-night court storming, outlasting No. 3 UCLA 87-84 in triple overtime Saturday for their third win over a top-three opponent in 41 years.
“What all of us have been through for two years, it’s good for everyone to enjoy a good moment,” Hurley said.
The Sun Devils (7-13, 3-7 Pac-12) built a 10-point lead with a 21-4 run spanning halftime, but couldn’t shake the Bruins (16-4, 8-3).
UCLA rallied to force overtime, withstood Jackson’s 3-pointer at the end of the first extra period and DJ Horne’s corner 3 at the buzzer of the second.
Arizona State seemed to have the game put away, going up 84-78, but UCLA still had life. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored on a layup with 16 seconds left and, after a Sun Devils turnover, Tyger Campbell hit a difficult layup with 7.2 seconds left to make it 86-84.
Jackson hit one of two free throws and Arizona State fouled Jaquez with 2.2 seconds left. Jaquez missed the first free throw and, after intentionally missing the second, Peyton Watson missed a wild 3-pointer at the buzzer to set off the delayed celebration.
No. 6 Houston 80, Cincinnati 58: Fabian White Jr. scored 22 points, Jamal Shead had 17 points and visiting Houston (20-2, 9-0) won its 12th straight game by beating Cincinnati in an American Athletic Conference contest Sunday.
David DeJulius scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half for the Bearcats (15-7, 5-4).
No. 15 Providence 71, Georgetown 52: Jared Bynum scored a career-high 32 points and visiting Providence won its seventh in a row, beating Georgetown in a Big East game and sending the Hoyas (6-15, 0-10) to their school-record 11th straight loss.
The Friars (20-2, 10-1) completed a season sweep of the Hoyas.
No. 16 Ohio State 82, Maryland 67: E.J. Liddell had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Ohio State (14-5, 7-3) beat visiting Maryland in a Big Ten game.
Donta Scott scored 25 points for Maryland (11-12, 3-9).
State women
Virginia Tech 85, Boston College 62: Elizabeth Kitley registered 27 points and 15 rebounds to help Virginia Tech subdue Boston College in an ACC game in Blacksburg.
Georgia Amoore had 14 points for the Hokies (16-6, 8-3).
VCU 56, George Washington 53: Sara Te-Biasu scored 12 points, including a 7-for-8 effort from the foul line, and Kowa Walters added 10 points to lead the Rams (11-8, 6-3) to an Atlantic 10 home victory over George Washington (7-14, 0-8)
Sheslanie Laureano led the Colonials with 15 points.
Clemson 59, Virginia 55: Virginia gave up a 12-point second-half lead while going 9 for 26 from the foul line and dropped an ACC home decision to Clemson.
Delicia Washington led the Tigers (8-15, 2-10) with 23 points.
Mir McLean and Amadine Toi each scored 11 points for UVA (3-17, 0-10).
James Madison 64, William & Mary 58: James Madison used a big third quarter to come back from an 18-point deficit and top William & Mary (6-14, 1-8) for a CAA road win.
James Madison (11-10, 6-3) used a 21-point third quarter to hold a 2-point edge heading into the final frame.