College basketball roundup: Arizona State stuns No. 3 UCLA in triple OT

TEMPE, Ariz. — The announcements came at the end of regulation and each of the first two overtimes, telling fans not to rush the court.

When the time finally came, after Arizona State picked up one of its biggest wins under coach Bobby Hurley, the students waited behind a rope while UCLA’s players left the court.

Once the rope came down, chaos ensued.

The Sun Devils set off a wild late-night court storming, outlasting No. 3 UCLA 87-84 in triple overtime Saturday for their third win over a top-three opponent in 41 years.

“What all of us have been through for two years, it’s good for everyone to enjoy a good moment,” Hurley said.

The Sun Devils (7-13, 3-7 Pac-12) built a 10-point lead with a 21-4 run spanning halftime, but couldn’t shake the Bruins (16-4, 8-3).

UCLA rallied to force overtime, withstood Jackson’s 3-pointer at the end of the first extra period and DJ Horne’s corner 3 at the buzzer of the second.