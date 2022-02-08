College basketball roundup: Arkansas knocks off No. 1 Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — J.D. Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76 Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference game.

The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3) hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of overtime in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

It was the first time an Arkansas team had beaten a No.-1 ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina.

Arkansas led by 12 points in the first half before the Tigers (22-2, 10-1) rallied.

The Tigers had won 19 straight since a double-overtime loss to Connecticut in November.

No. 5 Kentucky 86, South Carolina 76: Oscar Tshiebwe posted his sixth straight double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds and TyTy Washington scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half as visiting Kentucky beat South Carolina (10-13, 4-7) in a Southeastern Conference game..

The Wildcats (20-4, 9-2) reached 20 victories in a season for the 13th time in the past 14 years.

No. 14 Wisconsin 70, No. 17 Michigan State 62: Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points, leading Wisconsin to a Big Ten road victory over Michigan State.

The win lifted the second-place Badgers (19-4 overall, 10-3) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois.

Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4).

No. 24 UConn 80, No. 18 Marquette 72: Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead UConn to a Big East home win over Marquette.

Tyrese Martin added 18 points and 15 boards for the Huskies (16-6, 7-4).

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 18 points while Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis each had 17 for Marquette (16-8, 8-5).

ACC

North Carolina 79, Clemson 77: Former Trinity Episcopal star Armando Bacot had 24 points and 10 rebounds for his 18th double-double of the season and Brady Manek made a go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left to help visiting North Carolina beat Clemson.

Bacot was 8 of 10 from the field — and also the free throw line — for North Carolina (17-7, 9-4 ACC).

PJ Hall scored 24 points for Clemson (12-11, 4-8).

State

Florida Atlantic 81, ODU 62: Michael Forrest had 16 points as Florida Atlantic (15-9, 8-3) topped Old Dominion in a Conference USA game in Boca Raton, Fla.