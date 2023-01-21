College basketball roundup: Bacot sets UNC double-double mark in win over N.C. State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Former Trinity Episcopal standout Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, and RJ Davis scored 26 points as North Carolina defeated N.C. State 80-69 on Saturday.

Bacot established a UNC record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham. He also has a school-record 1,221 rebounds as a Tar Heel, two more than Tyler Hansbrough.

Terquavion Smith of N.C. State (15-5, 5-4 ACC), the leading scorer in the ACC, suffered a scary injury and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher with 9:45 remaining in the second half. Smith attacked the rim and tried to finish a left-handed runner but fell backwards and landed hard on the floor. The school said Smith had an elbow and neck injury. He did not return to the game.

The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) made only 20 field goals but were 36 of 39 from the line.

Duke 68, No. 17 Miami 66: Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Jeremy Roach scored 14 points in his first game in more than two weeks as the host Blue Devils (15-4, 5-3 ACC) held off the Hurricanes.

With less than a minute remaining, Miami missed three shots on one possession with a chance to tie or go ahead. Filipowski then made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 18.2 seconds remaining to make it 68-64.

Jordan Miller scored 19 points and Nijel Pack 18 for Miami (15-4, 6-3), which has lost three of its past five games.

Florida State 71, Pittsburgh 64: Darin Green Jr. scored 24 points as the Seminoles beat the Panthers in Pittsburgh.

Matthew Cleveland and Caleb Mills each scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Florida State (7-13, 5-4 ACC). Jamarius Burton's layup with 2:19 to go brought Pitt within 65-64, but Green Jr. responded with a 3-pointer, and the Panthers missed their last four shots.

Burton led Pitt (13-7, 6-3) with 20 points.

Syracuse 80, Georgia Tech 63: Joe Girard scored 28 points as the Orange handled the Yellow Jackets in an ACC game in Atlanta. Maliq Brown added 18 points for Syracuse (13-7, 6-3). Deebo Coleman scored 17 points, Miles Kelly 13 and Jalon Moore 11 for Georgia Tech (8-11, 1-8).

Boston College 84, Notre Dame 72: Quinten Post scored 12 of his career-high 29 points in the final six minutes to help the visiting Eagles complete a season-sweep of the Fighting Irish. After missing the first 13 games of the season with a foot injury, Post has scored in double figures in six of his seven games for BC (9-11, 3-6 ACC). Nate Laszewski scored a career-high 29 points for Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8).

NATION

No. 14 TCU 83, No. 2 Kansas 60: Shahada Wells scored 17 points as the visiting Horned Frogs routed the Jayhawks in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career at Kansas.

The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas and was the second-largest home loss under Self. The Jayhawks (15-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989 — against K-State and Missouri.

Kansas trailed by 10 at halftime as TCU extended its lead to as many as 24 points in the second half. TCU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) shot 54.4% (31 of 57) from the field.

No. 11 Arizona 58, No. 5 UCLA 52: Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, and Azuolas Tubelis had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the host Wildcats withstood a late rally to end the Bruins’ 14-game winning streak.

Arizona (17-3, 5-3 Pac-12) took a 56-44 lead on Ballo’s alley-oop dunk with 2:07 left. But UCLA (17-3, 8-1) fought back, creating four straight turnovers to pull within 56-52. UCLA then blocked consecutive shots but couldn’t convert on two shots of its own. Arizona’s Pelle Larsson hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to close it out.

Tyger Campbell led the Bruins with 13 points, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 12 with 11 rebounds.

No. 16 Auburn 81, South Carolina 66: Johni Broome had 27 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) ran past the struggling Gamecocks. Freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II led South Carolina (8-11, 1-5) with a career-best 30 points.

No. 18 Charleston 87, Northeastern 61: Ben Burnham scored 15 points, Pat Robinson III 14 and Ryan Larson 12 as the Cougars rolled past the Huskies (8-11, 4-4) in Boston for their 20th straight win. The Cougars (21-1, 9-0 CAA) extended the longest active winning streak in the nation. They have not lost since the second game of the season, to then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 11, climbing to their highest ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 since 1999.

No. 8 Xavier 95, Georgetown 82: Zach Freemantle tied a career-high with 30 points, and Colby Jones added 20 as the host Musketeers (16-4, 8-1) handed the Hoyas their 29th consecutive Big East loss. Primo Spears scored a career-high 37 points and Akok Akok had 14 for the Hoyas (5-15, 0-9 Big East), who have lost 10 straight games.

Oklahoma State 61, No. 12 Iowa State 59: Avery Anderson scored 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws, as the Cowboys surprised the Cyclones in a Big 12 game in Stillwater, Okla. Kalib Boone added 13 points for the Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12). Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur 14 for Iowa State (14-4, 5-2).

No. 13 Kansas State 68, Texas Tech 58: Markquis Nowell had 23 points and eight rebounds as the host Wildcats topped the Red Raiders. Keyontae Johnson (Norfolk) had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), who won for the 11th time in 12 games. Pop Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon each scored 13 points for Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7).

No. 22 Providence 75, DePaul 64: Noah Locke made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points as the host Friars beat the Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6 Big East). Bryce Hopkins added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Providence (15-5, 7-2), which improved to 11-0 at home.

No. 25 Arkansas 69, Mississippi 57: Anthony Black scored 17 points, and reserve Joseph Pinion had 13 as the host Razorbacks ended a four-game losing streak. Only nine teams in Division I had made fewer 3-pointers than Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 SEC) this season, but the Razorbacks tied a season high by making eight from beyond the arc. They led by as many as 21.

Detroit Mercy 89, IUPUI 77: Antoine Davis scored a season-high 42 points and moved into second place on the NCAA all-time scoring list behind Pete Maravich in the Titans’ win over the Jaguars.

Davis, the nation’s leading scorer, has 3,274 points. He passed former Portland State star Freeman Williams, who scored 3,249 points from 1974-78. Maravich's total of 3,667 is the last remaining goal. Davis also had eight 3-pointers, which extended his Division I record to 521, five behind the all-time NCAA mark of John Grotberg, who finished with 526 for D-III Grinnell in 2009.

STATE MEN

Randolph-Macon 58, Roanoke 46: Miles Mallory became the ODAC’s all-time blocks leader in the visiting Yellow Jackets’ win over the Maroons.

Mallory blocked three shots in addition to scoring 16 points and hauling in a career-best 18 rebounds for R-MC (17-1, 9-0), ranked second in Division III. Mallory’s first block gave him 237 for his career, one more than the previous conference record set by Guilford’s Ben Strong, who played from 2004 to 2008.

Keishawn Pulley added 13 points for the Yellow Jackets, who held Roanoke to 29% shooting from the floor (16 of 55). The Maroons (14-4, 7-2), who were led by Efosa U-Edosomwan’s 13 points, missed all nine of their 3-point attempts.

George Mason 79, Rhode Island 72: Josh Oduro scored 24 points as the Patriots scored an Atlantic 10 road win over the Rams.

Oduro also had 14 rebounds and three steals for the Patriots (12-8, 4-3), who turned a 3-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 69-59 lead with 5:51 left in the half. De'Von Cooper added 20 points for GMU.

Brayon Freeman led the way for URI (6-13, 2-5) with 25 points.

Southern Miss 83, James Madison 70: DeAndre Pinckney had scored 28 points as the Golden Eagles notched a Sun Belt victory over the Dukes in Hattiesburg, Miss. Austin Crowley added 14 points for Southern Miss (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt). Terrence Edwards led the Dukes (13-8, 4-4) with with 18 points and eight rebounds. Noah Freidel scored 14 points and Takal Molson 13.

N.C. A&T 90, William & Mary 86: Marcus Watson scored 28 points as the Aggies outlast the Tribe in Williamsburg. Kam Woods added 19 points for N.C. A&T (10-12, 5-4 CAA). Noah Collier racked up 22 points and 16 rebounds for W&M (8-13, 3-5). Gabe Dorsey added 21 points and Ben Wight 13 points.

Longwood 58, Presbyterian 56: Zac Watson's three-point play gave the Lancers the lead with 55 seconds left as Longwood edged the Blue Hose in a Big South game in Clinton, S.C. Isaiah Wilkins scored 14 points for Longwood (15-6, 7-1 Big South), which remained tied atop the conference with UNC Asheville. Trevor Reddish scored 15 points to pace Presbyterian.

Radford 95, High Point 80: DaQuan Smith scored 22 points, and Justin Archer added 18 points and 13 rebounds as the host Highlanders cruised to a Big South win over the Panthers. Bryan Antoine added 16 points for Radford (12-9, 6-2). Zach Austin scored 26 points for High Point (10-10, 2-6).

Liberty 73, North Florida 62: Shiloh Robinson and Blake Preston scored 17 points apiece as the Flames knocked off the Ospreys in Jacksonville, Fla. Robinson added 10 rebounds for Liberty (16-5, 7-1 Atlantic Sun). Kyle Rode scored 14 points. Jose Placer led North Florida (8-12, 3-5) with 19 points. The Flames won despite an off game from leading scorer Darius McGhee, who missed 16 of 20 shots and finished with 12 points. McGhee entered Saturday eighth in the nation in scoring (21.6 ppg).

The Citadel 60, VMI 52: Austin Ash's 17 points helped the Bulldogs hand the Keydets their 10th consecutive loss in a Southern Conference game in Lexington. Stephen Clark added 15 points and David Maynard 13 for The Citadel (8-12, 3-5). Asher Woods and Rickey Bradley Jr. scored 13 points each for VMI (5-16, 0-8).

Virginia Union 86, Bowie State 60: Robert Osborne exploded for 33 points as the Panthers rolled to a CIAA win in Bowie, Md. Osborne, a Hermitage High grad and the CIAA’s leading scorer, hit 15 of 19 shots from the field for VUU (16-4, 6-2 CIAA). Raemaad Wright had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers, who hit 26 of 66 shots from the field (54.5%).

Virginia State 64, Elizabeth City State 57: Zach Newkirk scored 20 points in the Trojans’ CIAA win in Etrrick. Terrence Hunter-Whitfield added 16 points for VSU (12-6, 7-2), which won despite hitting only 13 of 49 shots from the field (26.5%). The Trojans made up the difference by making 34 of 48 free throws.

Hampden-Sydney 77, Salisbury 64: Davidson Hubbard erupted for career-highs of 30 points and 14 rebounds as the Tigers claimed a nonconference win in Salisbury, Md.

Hubbard hit 13 of 16 shots from the field for the H-SC (14-4), who outscored the Sea Gulls (10-9) 43-26 in the second half after trailing by 4 at the break. Ryan Clements added 18 points for the Tigers, topping 1,000 career points in the process.

STATE WOMEN