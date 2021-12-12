College basketball roundup: Baylor rips Villanova, eyes No. 1 ranking

WACO, Texas — James Akinjo had 16 points with seven rebounds and second-ranked Baylor defensively dominated No. 6 Villanova 57-36 on Sunday, a victory that’s likely to put the defending national champion Bears in the top spot in the new poll.

The Bears (9-0) never trailed in their first nonconference home game against a top-six opponent, this one a rematch of an NCAA Sweet 16 game last March in Indianapolis. This Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup featured the teams that won three of the last five NCAA titles.

Villanova (7-3) shot only 22% (12 of 54) and had several extended scoring droughts while being held to its fewest points in 689 games under coach Jay Wright, who is in his 21st season.

Top-ranked Purdue lost to Rutgers on Thursday night, clearing the way for Baylor to move up to the No. 1 spot when the new Associated Press poll comes out Monday.

No. 16 Southern California 73, Long Beach State 62: Isaiah Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Southern California (10-0) pulled away at the beginning of the second half on its way to a victory over Long Beach State (3-7) in Los Angeles.

Joel Murray led Long Beach (3-7) with 14 points.