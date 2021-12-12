College basketball roundup: Baylor rips Villanova, eyes No. 1 ranking

WACO, Texas — James Akinjo had 16 points with seven rebounds and second-ranked Baylor defensively dominated No. 6 Villanova 57-36 on Sunday, a victory that’s likely to put the defending national champion Bears in the top spot in the new poll.
The Bears (9-0) never trailed in their first nonconference home game against a top-six opponent, this one a rematch of an NCAA Sweet 16 game last March in Indianapolis. This Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup featured the teams that won three of the last five NCAA titles.
Villanova (7-3) shot only 22% (12 of 54) and had several extended scoring droughts while being held to its fewest points in 689 games under coach Jay Wright, who is in his 21st season.
Top-ranked Purdue lost to Rutgers on Thursday night, clearing the way for Baylor to move up to the No. 1 spot when the new Associated Press poll comes out Monday.
No. 16 Southern California 73, Long Beach State 62: Isaiah Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Southern California (10-0) pulled away at the beginning of the second half on its way to a victory over Long Beach State (3-7) in Los Angeles.
Joel Murray led Long Beach (3-7) with 14 points.
No. 17 Iowa State 47, Jackson State 37: T.J. Otzelberger became the first Iowa State coach to win his first 10 games with the team, guiding the Cyclones past visiting Jackson State (2-7).
The Cyclones improved 10-0 after ending last season with 18 straight losses. Iowa State beat Jackson State last Dec. 20, then didn’t win again in finishing 2-22.
Maryland 70, No. 20 Florida 68: Donta Scott scored on a leaning shot in the post with 16.8 seconds left, Florida (7-3) missed its final-play 3-pointer, and Maryland beat the Gators in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in New York.
Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell each scored 19 points for the Terrapins (6-4), who shot 49% and hit 8 of 13 3-pointers to snap a three-game skid. It also marked Maryland’s first win in two tries under interim coach Danny Manning, who took over Dec. 3 after the school announced Mark Turgeon had stepped down in what it described as a mutual decision.
ACC men
No. 1 Purdue 82, N.C. State 72: Trevion Williams had a season-high 22 points to go with 12 rebounds and a career-best nine assists to help Purdue rally past North Carolina State in overtime in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in New York.
Jaden Ivey added 22 points for the Boilermakers (9-1), who had to rally from 13 down midway through the second half to win this one. And Purdue never led in regulation, taking its first lead Sasha Stefanovic’s 3-pointer 15 seconds into the extra period.
Freshman Terquavion Smith scored a season-high 21 points for the Wolfpack (7-3).
South Carolina 66, Florida State 65: James Reese V and Devin Carter combined for 23 second-half points and South Carolina (7-2) overcame a 16-point deficit to edge Florida State (5-4) in Rock Hill, S.C.
Carter’s bucket with 3 minutes left gave the Gamecocks (7-2) the lead for good and they held on when Malik Osborne missed a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Carter finished with 16 points.
Miami 72, Fordham 66: Charlie Moore scored 18 points and Miami (8-3) made six free throws in the closing minute to edge Fordham (7-5) at the Barclays Center in New York.
Chuba Ohams led the Rams (7-5) with 15 points.
State women
No. 17 South Florida 64, VCU 57: Elisa Pinzan scored a career-high 24 points and Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam scored 10 straight in a fourth-quarter rally to lead South Florida to a road win over VCU (5-4).
VCU built a 27-26 halftime lead to 16 with a 15-0 run and led 49-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Sarah Te-Biasu scored 17 points for VCU (5-4) with Taya Robinson adding 14.
West Virginia 75, James Madison 68: West Virginia (6-2) went on a 6-0 spurt in overtime and overcame James Madison (3-7) in Harrisonburg.
The Dukes led 57-54 after a 3-pointer by Claire Neff with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter. However, JMU would not score another field goal as WVU went on a 9-3 spurt to take a 2-point lead with 17 seconds left in regulation.
Virginia Tech 89, Radford 40: Elizabeth Kitley and Azana Baines each recorded double-doubles to help lead Virginia Tech (8-3) to a home romp over Radford.
Kitley had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Baines had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
State men
Fairfield 70, W&M 47: Caleb Green and Taj Benning each scored 15 points as visiting Fairfield (7-3) routed William & Mary.
Connor Kochera had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Tribe (1-11).