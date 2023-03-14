DAYTON, Ohio — Ansley Almonor scored 23 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Texas Southern 84-61 on Wednesday night in the NCAA tournament’s First Four.

The Knights (20-15) advanced to play the East Region’s top seed, Purdue, on Friday.

The Knights held a 14-2 lead after a 12-0 run in the opening 3:29 and cruised from there. Grant Singleton scored 7 points during a 19-6 run in which the Knights led by as many as 18 points at the end of the first half.

Jordan Gilliam made a jumper that got Texas Southern as close as 10 points with 10:01 left in the second half. The Tigers shot 42% and went 1 for 17 from 3-point distance.

Joe Munden Jr. scored 17 points, Demetre Roberts had 15, Singleton finished with 13 and Sean Moore 10 for Fairleigh Dickinson (20-15), which shot 50% from the field.

John Walker III led Texas Southern (14-21) with 22 points. Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 10.

TUESDAY’S NCAA FIRST FOUR

Pittsburgh 60, Mississippi State 59: Jamarius Burton made a go-ahead jumper with 10 seconds left as the Panthers edged the Bulldogs in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday night.

The game featured 21 lead changes —most in the NCAA tournament in five years.

Mississippi State (21-13) had a great chance to win at the end, but Shakeel Moore missed a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner with 2 seconds remaining and D.J. Jeffries’ tip-in attempt was off target just before the buzzer.

Nelly Cummings scored 15 points to lead Pitt, which advances to play Iowa State on Friday. Dashawn Davis lede the Bulldogs with 15 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75, SE Missouri State 71: Isaac Mushila had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Islanders held off the Redhawks in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

Jalen Jackson scored 22 points to lead A&M (19-17), which advances to face Alabama, the NCAA tournament’s No. 1 overall seed.

Chris Harris led SE Missouri (19-17) with 23 points. The Redhawks missed 11 of 20 free throws.

TUESDAY’S NIT FIRST ROUND