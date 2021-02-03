College basketball roundup: Garner, East Carolina upset No. 5 Houston

After setting a league record with 23 made 3-pointers in their previous matchup on Jan. 19, Alabama (15-4, 10-0 SEC) showed it has multiple ways to win, this time by holding LSU (11-5, 6-4) to its lowest scoring output of the season.

Cameron Thomas scored 22 points for LSU, which shot 16 more free throws than the home team but struggled from the floor, shooting 31%.

No. 18 Missouri 75, Kentucky 70: Dru Smith scored a season-high 26 points, and Xavier Pinson added 14 as the Tigers withstood a second-half charge to beat the visiting Wildcats.

Smith also had seven rebounds and five assists. The senior also went 12 of 14 from the free throw line, knocking down several key foul shots late to help the Tigers (12-3, 5-3 SEC) hold on. Davion Mintz led Kentucky (5-11, 4-5) with 18 points.

South Carolina 72, No. 22 Florida 66: AJ Lawson scored 22 points, and Seventh Woods added 12 as the visiting Gamecocks knocked off the Gators.

Keyshawn Bryant scored 6 points in a decisive 13-1 run over the final 6:37 to close the game. That spurt turned a six-point deficit into an unlikely road victory.