College basketball roundup: Garner, East Carolina upset No. 5 Houston

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 15 rebounds to help East Carolina upset fifth-ranked Houston 82-73 on Wednesday night, securing the Pirates’ first win against a ranked opponent in nearly two decades.
Tremont Robinson-White added 17 points for East Carolina, which defied season-long offensive struggles against one of the nation’s top defensive teams. East Carolina shot 47% and made 11 of 24 3-pointers.
East Carolina (8-6, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) hadn’t won a game in more than a month between five straight losses and three postponements. But the Pirates found an unforgettable way to end a 33-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams. The last time ECU beat a ranked opponent was in December 2002 against a Dwyane Wade-led Marquette team.
Houston (15-2, 10-2) came in as KenPom’s No. 2-ranked defense, allowing 86 points per 100 possessions, while also ranking as one of the nation’s top rebounding teams. But the Cougars didn’t do much to hold down the Pirates in either category while their offense sputtered.
DeJon Jarreau matched his career high with 25 points to lead the Cougars. Top scorer Quentin Grimes struggled to just 7 points on 2-for-10 shooting.
No. 10 Alabama 78, LSU 60: Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points as the host Crimson Tide walloped the visiting Tigers.
After setting a league record with 23 made 3-pointers in their previous matchup on Jan. 19, Alabama (15-4, 10-0 SEC) showed it has multiple ways to win, this time by holding LSU (11-5, 6-4) to its lowest scoring output of the season.
Cameron Thomas scored 22 points for LSU, which shot 16 more free throws than the home team but struggled from the floor, shooting 31%.
No. 18 Missouri 75, Kentucky 70: Dru Smith scored a season-high 26 points, and Xavier Pinson added 14 as the Tigers withstood a second-half charge to beat the visiting Wildcats.
Smith also had seven rebounds and five assists. The senior also went 12 of 14 from the free throw line, knocking down several key foul shots late to help the Tigers (12-3, 5-3 SEC) hold on. Davion Mintz led Kentucky (5-11, 4-5) with 18 points.
South Carolina 72, No. 22 Florida 66: AJ Lawson scored 22 points, and Seventh Woods added 12 as the visiting Gamecocks knocked off the Gators.
Keyshawn Bryant scored 6 points in a decisive 13-1 run over the final 6:37 to close the game. That spurt turned a six-point deficit into an unlikely road victory.
Bryant scored on two dunks and a putback, a microcosm of Florida’s issues all night. South Carolina (5-6, 3-4 SEC) dominated the Gators (10-5, 6-4) inside, outscoring them 50-30 in the paint and getting 13 offensive rebounds.
Tre Mann led Florida with 17 points and eight rebounds. Noah Locke added 15 on five 3-pointers. Colin Castleton chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks, his fourth outing with at least five blocks in the past six games.
State men
James Madison 78, Elon 57: Terell Strickland scored 15 points as the Dukes rolled past the Phoenix for a CAA win Harrisonburg.
Matt Lewis, the CAA’s leading scorer, added 14 points for James Madison (10-5, 5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jalen Hodge scored 13 points and Zach Jacobs 11 for the Dukes, who led 42-25 at halftime.
Hunter McIntosh scored 19 points for the Phoenix (3-6, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to six games.
VMI 84, Wofford 80, OT: Greg Parham (Monacan High) scored 5 of his 22 points in overtime as the Keydets the Southern Conference-leading Terriers in Spartanburg, S.C.
Jake Stephens also scored 22 points and added nine rebounds and four blocks for VMI (10-9, 5-5). Parham, who bounced back from a season-worst 4-point performance in his previous game, handed out six assists.
Ryan Larson scored 14 points as one of five double-figure scorers for Wofford (11-6, 8-3).