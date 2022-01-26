College basketball roundup: George Mason knocks off Saint Bonaventure

The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) survived an off night by their top scorer and ACC field goal-percentage leader Armando Bacot, a former Trinity Episcopal star who was only 1 of 10 shooting for 6 points though he had 18 rebounds.

Bacot’s string of double-doubles ended at 10.

Top 25 men

No. 17 Providence 65, No. 21 Xavier 62: Jared Bynum’s 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining lifted Providence to a Big East road victory over Xavier.

Al Durham led the Friars with 22 points, helping them improve to 17-2 for the first time since the 1976-77 season.

Paul Scruggs, who led Xavier with 16 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Musketeers a 62-60 lead with 56 seconds left. But he missed a go-ahead floater to help set up Bynum’s game-winner.

Providence (17-2, 7-1) has won 11 of 13.

No. 18 Tennessee 78, Florida 71: Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points and Tennessee rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat visiting Florida in a Southeastern Conference game.

Vescovi connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers.