College basketball roundup: George Mason knocks off Saint Bonaventure

FAIRFAX — D’Shawn Schwartz had 20 points as George Mason topped Saint Bonaventure 75-66 on Wednesday nigh in an Atlantic 10 gamet.
Devon Cooper had 18 points for George Mason (10-7, 3-1), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Josh Oduro added 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Davonte Gaines had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Jalen Adaway had 15 points for the Bonnies (11-5, 3-2). Kyle Lofton added 15 points. Dominick Welch had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Charlotte 71, ODU 67: Jahmir Young had 21 points as Charlotte edged visiting Old Dominion in a Conference USA game.
Austin Butler had 12 points for Charlotte (11-7, 4-2). .
C.J. Keyser had 20 points for the Monarchs (7-12, 2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Austin Trice added 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Longwood 79, N.C. A&T 71: Leslie Nkereuwem had a career-high 24 points as Longwood won its seventh consecutive game, beating North Carolina A&T in a Big South contest in Farmville.
Nkereuwem hit 10 of 12 free throws.
Justin Hill had 15 points and six assists for Longwood (14-5, 6-0). DeShaun Wade added 13 points.
Demetric Horton had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (9-12, 4-3).
Furman 79, VMI 64: Conley Garrison scored 22 points as Furman stretched its home winning streak to eight games, topping VMI in a Southern Conference game.
Jalen Slawson added 21 points for the Paladins (15-7, 7-2).
Slawson also had nine rebounds and three blocks.
Jake Stephens had 20 points for the Keydets (11-10, 4-5). Kamdyn Curfman added 16 points.
Campbell 75, Hampton 60: Jordan Whitfield had 17 points as Campbell overcame visiting Hampton in a Big South game.
Joshua Lusane had 15 points and Cedric Henderson Jr. added 14 for Campbell (11-7, 4-3).
Russell Dean had 17 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (5-12, 1-5).
Marquis Godwin added 15 points, and Najee Garvin had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
ACC men
North Carolina 58, Boston College 47: Caleb Love scored 16 points, RJ Davis added 13 and North Carolina defeated visiting Boston College (8-11, 3-6), winning for the first time in program history when shooting under 30%.
The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) survived an off night by their top scorer and ACC field goal-percentage leader Armando Bacot, a former Trinity Episcopal star who was only 1 of 10 shooting for 6 points though he had 18 rebounds.
Bacot’s string of double-doubles ended at 10.
Top 25 men
No. 17 Providence 65, No. 21 Xavier 62: Jared Bynum’s 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining lifted Providence to a Big East road victory over Xavier.
Al Durham led the Friars with 22 points, helping them improve to 17-2 for the first time since the 1976-77 season.
Paul Scruggs, who led Xavier with 16 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Musketeers a 62-60 lead with 56 seconds left. But he missed a go-ahead floater to help set up Bynum’s game-winner.
Providence (17-2, 7-1) has won 11 of 13.
No. 18 Tennessee 78, Florida 71: Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points and Tennessee rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat visiting Florida in a Southeastern Conference game.
Vescovi connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers.
Kennedy Chandler added 17 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 and Josiah-Jordan James scored all nine of his points in the second half for the Volunteers (14-5, 5-3).
Florida (12-8, 3-5), playing its third game in five days, was led by Anthony Duruji and Tyree Appleby with 16 points each.
State women
Saint Louis 60, VCU 55: Natalie McNeal and Ciaja Harbison scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Saint Louis (6-10, 2-2) to an Atlantic 10 road victory over VCU (8-8, 3-3).
Sara Te-Biasu (14), Taya Robinson (14), Keowa Walters (13) and Janika Griffith-Wallace (12) scored in double figures for the Rams.
Dayton 80, Richmond 57: Jenna Giacone scored a game-high 20 points and Makira Cook added 16 to lead the Flyers (15-3, 6-0) to an Atlantic 10 road win over the Spiders (12-8, 3-4)
Grace Townsend and Addie Budnik scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, for Richmond.