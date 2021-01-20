College basketball roundup: Georgia Tech returns from layoff, routs No. 20 Clemson

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech returned from a 17-day layoff with one of its most impressive showings of the season, routing No. 20 Clemson 83-65 as three players scored more than 20 points Wednesday night.
Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher added 21 apiece.
The Yellow Jackets (7-3, 3-1 ACC) built a 9-point halftime lead and pulled away after the break to hand the Tigers their second straight blowout loss.
Coach Josh Pastner was worried that his team might be rusty after having four straight games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
Not to worry. The Yellow Jackets picked up where they left off to stretch their winning streak to five in a row, further bolstering their hopes of finally reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.
Clemson, on the other hand, has looked like a different team since going 11 days without a game because of the pandemic.
The Tigers (9-3, 3-3) returned from their unscheduled break last Saturday and were embarrassed at home by Virginia, 85-50.
Clemson went more than four minutes without scoring to start the second half, allowing Georgia Tech to stretch its lead to 53-35. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 22.
Aamir Simms scored 19 points to lead the Tigers, who shot 52% from the field but were hurt badly by 20 turnovers.
North Carolina 80, Wake Forest 73: Freshman Caleb Love scored a season-high 20 points, and former Trinity Episcopal player Armando Bacot scored 14 of his 18 in the second half as the Tar Heels scored an ACC win over the visiting Demon Deacons.
RJ Davis scored 13 points, Garrison Brooks 10, and Leaky Black added eight points, six rebounds and eight assists for North Carolina (9-5, 4-3).
Bacot, who made 8 of 10 from the field, hit a jumper to spark a 12-0 run that made it 45-35 and the Tar Heels never again trailed. Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson and Jalen Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make 53-all with 10 minutes to play, but Bacot answered with a layup and his dunk with 4:45 left gave UNC a 10-point lead.
Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius each scored a career-high 27 points for Wake Forest (3-6, 0-6).
State men
VMI 74, Furman 73: Trey Bonham’s free throw with 3 second left gave the Keydets a Southern Conference win over the Paladins in Lexington.
Greg Parham (Monacan) led VMI with 24 points. Jake Stephens added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Keydets (8-7, 3-3), and Bonham scored 13.
Jalen Slawson had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five steals for the Paladins (10-4, 4-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end.
Radford 67, Campbell 61: Dravon Mangum scored 16 points as the Highlanders (10-6, 9-1) completed a two-game Big South sweep in Buies Creek, N.C.
Jordan Whifield led the Camels (8-9, 4-6) with 20 points.
On Tuesday, Mangum again led the way with 16 points as Radford oulasted Campbell 97-91 in triple-overtime.
Longwood 67, High Point 54: Justin Hill scored a season-high 20 points the Lancers earned a Big South win over the Panthers in Farmville.
Juan Munoz added 14 points for Longwood (5-13, 4-8), and Heru Bligen scored 10.
John-Michael Wright led High Point (3-8, 1-5) with 21 points. Lydell Elmore added 14 points and three blocks.
Late Tuesday
Pittsburgh 79, Duke 73: Jeff Capel, a former VCU coach, became the first former Duke player to beat Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski when the Panthers won their ACC matchup in Pittsburgh.
Capel played at Duke from 1993 to 1997 and coached at VCU from 2002 to 2006.
Justin Champagnie tied his career high with 31 points on 12-for-15 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds for Pitt (8-2, 4-1 ACC). It was the fifth 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound effort for Champagnie this season.
Au’Diese Toney scored 13 of his 22 points from the foul line and had 11 rebounds for Pitt. Xavier Johnson added nine points and a career-high 11 assists.
Wendell Moore Jr. led Duke (5-4, 3-2) with 15 points.