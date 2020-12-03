College basketball roundup: N.C. State women knock off No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Raina Perez made a 3-pointer with 3:07 left that put No. 8 North Carolina State ahead to stay as the Wolfpack ended No. 1 South Carolina’s 29-game winning streak with a 54-46 victory Thursday night.
The Wolfpack (3-0) beat a top-ranked opponent for the first time since knocking off Duke in the 2007 ACC tournament.
South Carolina (3-1) lost for the first time since falling to Indiana on Nov. 28, 2019, and the first time at home since a 68-64 loss to Mississippi State in the regular-season finale two seasons ago.
The Gamecocks were ice-cold throughout, shooting 28% from the field.
Kayla Jones led N.C. State with 16 points, Elissa Cunane added 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks, and Perez finished with 11 points.
Cunane made two foul shots to put the Wolfpack ahead 48-44 with less than two minutes left. But Zia Cooke’s steal and layup drew South Carolina within a basket with 53.4 seconds to go. After a timeout, the Wolfpack worked the ball around to Jones for a 3-pointer.
When LeLe Grissett was called for a charge on the next possession, the celebration was underway with 15 seconds left.
Cooke and Laeticia Amihere led the Gamecocks with 11 points apiece. Amihere also had 15 rebounds.
VCU 61, Buffalo 55: Taya Robinson (Huguenot) scored 20 points as the Rams rode a big fourth quarter to a win over the visiting Bulls.
Madison Hattix-Covington added 16 points and Sarah Te-Bisasu 10 for VCU (2-2), which outscored Buffalo 21-12 in the fourth quarter.
Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls (1-1) with 27 points.
James Madison 71, Virginia 67: Jamia Hazell scored 16 points and Kiki Jefferson 14 as the Dukes held on to beat the Cavaliers in Charlottesville.
JMU (2-1), which held a 38-29 rebounding advantage, built a 59-48 lead after three quarters before holding off a rally by UVA (0-3).
Amandine Toi led the Cavaliers with 17 points, and Carole Miller added 16.
Men
N.C. State 90, UMass Lowell 59: Devon Daniels scored 18 points, and Cam Hayes and Jericole Hellems added 17 each as the Wolfpack rolled past UMass Lowell in Uncasville, Conn.
All three players were in double figures by halftime as N.C. State led 43-19. Hellems scored 13 points, and Hayes and Daniels each had 10. UMass Lowell was just 8-of-24 shooting (33.3%) in the half.
Daniels scored 5 points during a 12-0 run in the first half that resulted in a 22-point lead. He scored the first 4 points of the second half as N.C. State cruised — leading by as many as 34.
N.C. State (3-0), which entered outscoring its opponents 64-17 in points off turnovers, scored 20 points off 19 turnovers by UMass Lowell.
Darion Jordan-Thomas scored 12 points for UMass Lowell (1-3).
Wednesday
Old Dominion 80, Norfolk State 66: Malik Curry and A.J. Oliver II scored 17 points apiece as Old Dominion topped visiting Norfolk State on Wednesday night.
Curry hit 11 of 12 foul shots. Joe Reece added 16 points for for the Monarchs (2-1), and Austin Trice scored 11. Daryl Anderson led the Spartans (2-1) with 17 points, and Devante Carter added 15.