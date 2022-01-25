College basketball roundup: No. 24 Ilinois knocks off No. 10 Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Trent Frazier scored a game-high 16 points, and No. 24 Illinois held on to beat No. 10 Michigan State 56-55 on Tuesday night and take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

Illinois (14-5, 7-2) was without two of its brightest stars: All-American center Kofi Cockburn (concussion) and guard Andre Curbelo (COVID-19 protocols).

The Illini led by as many as 15 points early in the second half before Michigan State (15-4, 6-2) mounted a comeback in the final four minutes.

Down by 2, the Spartans had a chance to tie the game with less than a second left after Coleman Hawkins fouled Malik Hall as Hall drove to the basket. He missed the first free throw and made the second, then time expired.

Alfonso Plummer added 11 points for Illinois and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk had 8 points filling in at center for Cockburn.

No. 14 Villanova 67, DePaul 43: Justin Moore scored 16 points, Collin Gillespie had 14 and Villanova (15-5, 8-2) beat visiting DePaul (10-9, 1-8) for the 22nd straight time in a Big East game.