College basketball roundup: No. 24 Ilinois knocks off No. 10 Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Trent Frazier scored a game-high 16 points, and No. 24 Illinois held on to beat No. 10 Michigan State 56-55 on Tuesday night and take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.
Illinois (14-5, 7-2) was without two of its brightest stars: All-American center Kofi Cockburn (concussion) and guard Andre Curbelo (COVID-19 protocols).
The Illini led by as many as 15 points early in the second half before Michigan State (15-4, 6-2) mounted a comeback in the final four minutes.
Down by 2, the Spartans had a chance to tie the game with less than a second left after Coleman Hawkins fouled Malik Hall as Hall drove to the basket. He missed the first free throw and made the second, then time expired.
Alfonso Plummer added 11 points for Illinois and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk had 8 points filling in at center for Cockburn.
No. 14 Villanova 67, DePaul 43: Justin Moore scored 16 points, Collin Gillespie had 14 and Villanova (15-5, 8-2) beat visiting DePaul (10-9, 1-8) for the 22nd straight time in a Big East game.
Moore, who averaged 17.3 points over his last eight games, scored 11 of Villanova’s first 14 points and hit three 3-pointers in the first half
ACC
No. 9 Duke 71, Clemson 69: Paolo Banchero scored 19 points as Duke overcame visiting Clemson down the stretch.
Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2), Joey Baker added 11 and Mark Williams registered his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Banchero also had seven rebounds and four assists.
PJ Hall led Clemson (11-9, 3-6) in scoring and on the glass with 14 points and 10 boards. Hunter Tyson scored 13 points while Chase Hunter had 12.
State men
Charleston 74, W&M 73: John Meeks made a baseline jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining to give the College of Charleston a CAA home win over William & Mary.
Reyne Smith had a season-high 25 points that included a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining to give Charleston a 72-69 lead.
Brenden Tucker added 12 points for College of Charleston (10-8, 2-4). Meeks finished with 11 points.
Brandon Carroll had 16 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five blocks for the Tribe (4-16, 3-4).
Randolph-Macon 80, Bridgewater 51: Guard Buzz Anthony scored 20 points and Josh Talbert added 13 to lead the Yellow Jackets to a home victory over the Eagles. Zach Hatter led Bridgewater with 13 points.