College basketball roundup: No. 7 Ohio State holds off No. 8 Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each had 16 points as No. 7 Ohio State beat No. 8 Iowa 89-85 on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes (15-4, 9-4 Big Ten) moved into a tie for second place in the conference with Illinois, one game behind Michigan.

Ohio State trailed 61-50 with 14:29 to play, but rallied with a 17-5 run. The Buckeyes got three 3-pointers in the closing spurt from Justin Ahrens, who was scoreless until that point.

The Buckeyes held the Hawkeyes’ Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.5 points per game, to 16 points. Garza had 5 second-half points, making 2 of 8 shots.

Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon each scored 18 points for Iowa (13-5, 7-4). Joe Wieskamp had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Justice Sueing had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

State men

Radford 63, S.C.-Upstate 61: Chyree Walker scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to carry the host Highlanders to a Big South victory over the Spartans.

The Highlanders saw a 10-point second-half lead evaporate but held S.C.-Upstate scoreless for the last 1:40 to hang on.