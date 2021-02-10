College basketball roundup: No. 8 Cougars handle rusty Bulls

TAMPA, Fla. — Quentin Grimes scored 29 points as No. 8 Houston beat South Florida 82-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Bulls’ first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.

Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) shot 58% in the first half and led 43-35 at halftime. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had eight assists.

Houston pushed the pace in the second half and outscored USF 29-8 in the first 9:18 of the half to take a 72-44 lead. South Florida (7-6, 3-4) got as close at 76-61 with 6:01 remaining, but did not hit another field goal.

David Collins led South Florida with 18 points.

No. 15 Iowa 79, No. 25 Rutgers 66: Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points, and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as the Hawkeyes beat the Scarlet Knights in Iowa City.

Iowa (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) was coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.

Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds.

Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 25.5 points per game, missed his first five shots and didn’t score until the 8-minute mark of the first half.