College basketball roundup: No. 8 Cougars handle rusty Bulls

TAMPA, Fla. — Quentin Grimes scored 29 points as No. 8 Houston beat South Florida 82-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Bulls’ first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.
Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) shot 58% in the first half and led 43-35 at halftime. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had eight assists.
Houston pushed the pace in the second half and outscored USF 29-8 in the first 9:18 of the half to take a 72-44 lead. South Florida (7-6, 3-4) got as close at 76-61 with 6:01 remaining, but did not hit another field goal.
David Collins led South Florida with 18 points.
No. 15 Iowa 79, No. 25 Rutgers 66: Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points, and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as the Hawkeyes beat the Scarlet Knights in Iowa City.
Iowa (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) was coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.
Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds.
Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 25.5 points per game, missed his first five shots and didn’t score until the 8-minute mark of the first half.
ACC
Wake Forest 69, Boston College 65: Ian Dubose returned for his first game since November and scored 17 points as the Demon Deacons wasted most of a 14-point lead before holding on to beat the Eagles in Boston.
Ody Oguama added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest (6-8, 3-8 ACC), muscling his way for a layup after BC cut the deficit to 1 point with less than three minutes to play. BC had one possession with a chance to take the lead, and two more in a three-point game but missed seven straight shots before a meaningless 3-pointer in the last 2 seconds.
Jay Heath scored 20 and CJ Felder had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Boston College (3-12, 1-8).
State men
Old Dominion 78, Charlotte 76, OT: Malik Curry’s layup with 1.7 seconds left in overtime gave the Monarchs a Conference USA victory over the 49ers in Charlotte, N.C.
Kalu Ezikpe scored a career-high 22 points for Old Dominion (10-5, 6-3), and Curry finished with 21 points and five assists. Ezikpe added four blocks and three steals for the Monarchs, who shot 61.7% from the floor.
Jahmir Young led Charlotte (9-10, 5-6) with 26 points.
Western Carolina 74, VMI 72: Xavier Cork scored 21 points as the Catamounts edged the visiting Keydets for a Southern Conference victory.
Kamdyn Curfman and Jake Stephens scored 17 points apiece to lead VMI (10-10, 5-6). Leading scorer Greg Parham (Monacan) added 12 points.
Mason Faulkner added 19 points for Western Carolina (9-11, 2-9).
George Mason 77, Fordham 45: Jordan Miller scored 16 points as the Patriots romped to an Atlantic 10 victory over the Rams in Fairfax.
Javon Greene added 14 points and Tyler Kolek 11 for George Mason (9-8, 5-6), which outscored Fordham (2-10, 2-10) 44-20 in the second half.