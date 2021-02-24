College basketball roundup: Norfolk State clinches share of MEAC title

NORFOLK — Jalen Hawkins scored 17 points as Norfolk State clinched at least a share of the MEAC Northern Division regular-season title with an 86-55 rout of Delaware State on Wednesday night.
Devante Carter added 16 points for the Spartans (13-7, 8-4), who will win at least a share of the MEAC regular-season championship for the fourth time since joining Division I in 1997-98.
Norfolk State shot 50% from the field while holding the Hornets (2-13, 0-8) to 39.6%. The Spartans turned 28 turnovers into 33 points.
Hampton 74, Longwood 68: Big South scoring leader Davion Warren scored 20 points as the Pirates turned back the Lancers in Farmville in the regular-season finale for both teams.
DeShaun Wade led the Lancers (11-15, 10-10) with 15 points. Longwood, whose five-game winning streak came to an end, will play UNC Asheville in a Big South tournament quarterfinal Monday, while Hampton will host Presbyterian.
George Mason 63, George Washington 58: Jordan Miller had 14 points and 15 rebounds as the Patriots outlasted the Colonials in an Atlantic 10 game in Fairfax.
Tyler Kolek added 16 points and Javon Greene 15 for George Mason (11-8, 7-6), which won its fourth straight home game. Josh Oduro had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
James Bishop had 15 points for the Colonials (4-10, 3-4), and Ricky Lindo Jr. added 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Radford 74, Mount Aloysius 51: Shaquan Jules led four Highlanders in double figures with 14 points in an easy nonconference win at home over the Division III Mounties.
Jules was 7 of 7 from the field for Radford (14-11), which will be the No. 2 seed in the Big South tournament and next will face the winner of Hampton and Presbyterian in the semifinals.
The Highlanders snapped a four-game losing streak.
ACC
Marquette 83, North Carolina 70: Dawson Garcia had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and D.J. Carton added 17 points as the Golden Eagles beat the host Tar Heels in a nonconference game and denying UNC coach Roy Williams his 900th victory.
Greg Elliott added 15 points and four steals for Marquette (11-12), which is 10th in the 11-team Big East and had lost six of eight entering the game.
Garrison Brooks led North Carolina (14-8) with 18 points.
Clemson 60, Wake Forest 39: Alex Hemenway scored 17 points, and Aamir Simms added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers battered the host Demon Deacons for their fourth straight victory.