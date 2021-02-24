College basketball roundup: Norfolk State clinches share of MEAC title

James Bishop had 15 points for the Colonials (4-10, 3-4), and Ricky Lindo Jr. added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Radford 74, Mount Aloysius 51: Shaquan Jules led four Highlanders in double figures with 14 points in an easy nonconference win at home over the Division III Mounties.

Jules was 7 of 7 from the field for Radford (14-11), which will be the No. 2 seed in the Big South tournament and next will face the winner of Hampton and Presbyterian in the semifinals.

The Highlanders snapped a four-game losing streak.

ACC

Marquette 83, North Carolina 70: Dawson Garcia had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and D.J. Carton added 17 points as the Golden Eagles beat the host Tar Heels in a nonconference game and denying UNC coach Roy Williams his 900th victory.

Greg Elliott added 15 points and four steals for Marquette (11-12), which is 10th in the 11-team Big East and had lost six of eight entering the game.

Garrison Brooks led North Carolina (14-8) with 18 points.