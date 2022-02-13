College basketball roundup: Purdue survives Maryland's upset bid

Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead 3-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 Sunday in a Big Ten game in West Lafayette, Ind.

Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with 5 seconds left. The Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4) corralled the loose ball, completing a rally from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half.

It was 59-all when Ivey shook loose down the lane for his 3-point play with 13.1 seconds left. Fatts Russell then was fouled and hit both free throws for the Terrapins with 8.1 seconds remaining.

Purdue committed a turnover on the inbound pass, giving the Terrapins a shot. Russell led the Terrapins (11-14, 3-11) with 24 points. Sasha Stefanovic scored 17 points for Purdue.

No. 13 Illinois 73, Northwestern 66: Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help Illinois (18-6, 11-3) stave off a late comeback in a Big Ten home win over Northwestern (12-11, 5-9).

The win keeps the Illini in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten title race, sitting a half-game ahead of second-place Purdue and one game ahead of Wisconsin after all three teams lost once during the week.

Ty Berry came off the bench to lead the Wildcats with 16 points.

No. 24 UConn 63, St. John’s 60: Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and Connecticut rallied past St. John’s for a Big East win in New York.

R.J. Cole added 14 points and Andre Jackson grabbed 16 rebounds for the Huskies (17-7, 8-5).

Montez Mathis had 14 points off the bench to spark the Red Storm (13-11, 5-8).

State women

Virginia Tech 66, North Carolina 61: Georgia Amoore scored 17 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks and Aisha Sheppard chipped in with 14 points as the Hokies (19-6, 11-3) defeated the Tar Heels (19-5, 9-5) in an ACC game in Blacksburg.

Tech hit 11 3-pointers on 28 attempts with Amoore sinking five.

Virginia Tech fell behind 21-9 at the end of the first quarter, but a 12-0 run in the second quarter gave the Hokies a 31-26 advantage.

VCU 60, Dayton 58: Madison Hattix-Covington hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 24 seconds left as VCU snapped Dayton’s 13-game winning streak, the second longest in the country, in an Atlantic 10 road victory.

Sarah Te-Biasu had 17 points and five assists, and Chloe Bloom and Keowa Walters added 10 points apiece to lead VCU (12-8, 7-3).

Dayton (19-4, 10-1) was led by Tenin Magassa with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Richmond 75, La Salle 58: Kate Klimkiewicz delivered 26 points and 10 rebounds and Addie Budnik added 16 points to lead the Spiders (14-11, 5-7) to an Atlantic 10 win over the Explorers (12-11, 5-6) at the Robins Center.

Kayla Spruill led La Salle with 19 points and Jay Haynes added 10.

Wake Forest 68, Virginia 53: Jewel Spear scored 17 points to lead Wake Forest (13-12, 3-11) to an ACC home win over Virginia (3-20, 0-13).

The Cavaliers and Demon Deacons had five ties and four lead changes before Wake Forest took control of the game in the fourth quarter, opening the period on a 12-3 to build a double-digit advantage.

UVA sophomore guard Mir McLean had her first career double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Junior forward London Clarkson also tallied 11 points, and junior guard Taylor Valladay added 10

W&M 65, UNCW 63: Riley Casey scored 7 points including a pair of 3-point plays in the final 48 seconds to lift William & Mary (7-15, 2-9) to a Colonial Athletic Association road win over North Carolina Wilmington (3-18, 0-11).

Towson 87, James Madison 67: Kylie Kornegay-Lucas recorded her first double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Towson’s CAA road win over the Dukes (11-11, 7-4) as the Tigers (18-5, 9-3) earned a season sweep.

Anissa Rivera paced Towson with 21 points, and Allie Kubek (18) and Aleah Nelson (15) also reached double digits.

State men

Old Dominion 81, UAB 72: Trice Austin scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Mekhi Long added 17 to lead the Monarchs (10-15, 5-7) to a Conference USA victory over UAB (19-6, 9-3) in Norfolk.