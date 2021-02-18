College basketball roundup: Radford drops fourth consecutive game

RADFORD — Jaheam Cornwall scored 22 points as Gardner-Webb routed reeling Radford 77-49 in a Big South game Thursday night.
Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 13 points and Dravon Mangum 10 for the Highlanders (13-11, 12-6), who have lost four in a row.
Radford hit only 14 of 47 attempts from the field (29.8%) while allowing Gardner-Webb to hit 27 of 49 (55.1%). The Bulldogs outscored the Highlanders 44-26 in the second half.
Jordan Sears added 16 points and Anthony Selden 14 for Gardner-Webb (10-14, 9-10).
Campbell 76, Hampton 57: Messiah Thompson scored a career-high 21 points as the Camels beat the Pirates for a Big South win in Hampton.
Cedric Henderson Jr. added 14 points for Campbell (13-9, 9-6 Big South), which won its fifth straight game.
Marquis Godwin led the Pirates (9-12, 8-8) with 17 points.
Women
VCU 63, La Salle 62, OT: Madison Hattix-Covington scored 15 points to lead four Rams in double figures as VCU pulled out an Atlantic 10 victory at home over the Explorers.
Sarah Te-Biasu scored 13 points, Tera Reed 11 and Samantha Robinson 11 for the Rams (10-9, 8-4). Hattix-Covington had nine rebounds for VCU, which held a 40-30 advantage on the boards.