College basketball roundup: Randolph-Macon rolls into third round of Division III tournament

Josh Talbert scored a career-high 25 points as Randolph-Macon rolled to a 67-51 victory over Babson in the second round of the Division III tournament on Saturday night in Ashland.

Talbert hit 10 of 12 shots from the field. Miles Mallory added 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and Buzz Anthony had 11 points and eight assists for the Yellow Jackets (29-1), the top-ranked team in Division III.

R-MC, which outscored Babson 31-19 in the second half, will face UMass-Dartmouth next weekend in a third-round game.

Mitchell Kirsch scored 13 points to lead Babson (19-8), which connected on only 21 of its 61 attempts from the field (34.4%). The Yellow Jackets hit 27 of 62 shots (43.6%).

Northeastern 68, William & Mary 63, OT: Chris Doherty scored 26 points, including a 3-point play during a 9-0 run to start the extra period, as the Huskies (9-21) pulled away to defeat the Tribe in the first round of the CAA tournament in Washington.

The ninth-seeded Huskies advance to play top-seeded Towson on Sunday in the quarterfinals.

Tyler Rice scored 15 points and Ben Wight 14 for the eighth-seeded Tribe (5-27). Brandon Carroll had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Bellarmine 53, Liberty 50: Dylan Penn scored 19 points as the Knights edged the host Flames in the semifinals of the Atlantic Sun tournament.

Ethan Claycomb added 16 points for Bellarmine (19-13).

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Bellarmine totaled 18 first-half points, the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 24 points in the second half for Liberty marked the fewest of the season for the home team.

Darius McGhee, the conference player of the year, had 21 points for the Flames (22-11).

Wofford 68, VMI 66: Morgan Safford scored 17 points as the Terriers edged the Keydets in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament in Asheville, N.C.

Austin Patterson’s steal with 17 seconds left set up a go-ahead 3-point play by Max Klesmit with 7 seconds left.

B.J. Mack and Klesmit scored 15 points each for Wofford (19-12). Mack also had 10 rebounds.

Jake Stephens had 23 points for the Keydets (16-15). Trey Bonham added 17.

Massachusetts 83, George Mason 80, OT: Noah Fernandes scored a career-high 28 points, and Rich Kelly scored 7 of his 20 in the extra period as the Minutemen (14-16, 7-11) edged the host Patriots in an Atlantic 10 regular-season finale.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 21 points for the Patriots (14-15, 7-9). Devon Cooper added 19 points, and Josh Oduro had 16 points for GMU, which will be seeded ninth in the A-10 tournament. The Patriots will face eighth-seeded Fordham at noon Thursday.

Old Dominion 68, Middle Tennessee 64: C.J. Keyser scored scored 16 points as the Monarchs closed their regular season with a home victory over the Blue Raiders.

Kalu Ezikpe added 14 points for Old Dominion (13-18, 8-10 Conference USA). Jaylin Hunter added 13 points and Mekhi Long 10. The Monarchs will face UTEP in their tournament opener Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.

Donovan Sims had 18 points for the Blue Raiders (22-9, 13-5).

Top 25

No. 3 Baylor 75, Iowa State 68: James Akinjo scored 20 points as the host Bears clinched a share of the Big 12 title with its fifth consecutive win.

Akinjo put the Bears (26-5, 14-4) ahead to stay with a 3-pointer with 3:37 left, followed seconds later by a driving reverse layup. They had fallen behind after building a 25-point lead in the game’s first 12 minutes.

No. 6 Kansas 70, No. 21 Texas 63, OT: David McCormack had 22 points and 10 rebounds and threw down the clinching dunk in overtime as the host Jayhawks (25-6, 14-4) clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

No. 7 Kentucky 71, Florida 63: Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season as the Wildcats (25-6, 14-4) secured the No. 3 seed in next week’s SEC tournament.

No. 8 Purdue 69, Indiana 67: Eric Hunter Jr. scored 17 points and Sasha Stefanovic 15 as the Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) held off the visiting Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11).

Oklahoma State 52, No. 12 Texas Tech 51: Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left as the Cowboys (15-15, 8-10) upended the visiting Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6).

No. 13 Tennessee 78, No. 14 Arkansas 74: Freshman Zakai Zeigler, whose family was left homeless by a fire in New York City last weekend, made two key free throws in the final seconds to help the Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 SEC) hold off the visiting Razorbacks (24-7, 13-5).