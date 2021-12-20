College basketball roundup: UR women win fourth straight

The Boilermakers have won three straight since their only loss of the season — the last two victories coming by a total of 49 points. Edey had 13 points and nine rebounds, Williams added 12 and 8, and Jaden Ivey wound up with 12 points and five boards.

Benjamin Griscti made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Cardinals (2-10). Drew Lutz, who grew up in Indiana, had eight rebounds and nine assists as Incarnate Word lost for the third time in five games.

No. 1 Baylor 94, Alcorn State 57: Kendall Brown, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba scored 16 points apiece to lead five players in double figures, and Baylor (11-0) beat visiting Alcorn State (1-10).

ACC men

Miami 82, Stetson 72: Kameron McGusty knocked down 6 of 8 beyond the 3-point arc and finished with 27 points as Miami beat Stetson in a Hall of Fame Invitational campus game in Coral Gables, Fla.