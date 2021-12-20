College basketball roundup: UR women win fourth straight

The Richmond women’s team won its fourth straight game as it finished the FAU Pre-Christmas Tournament 2-0 with a 87-75 victory over Southern Mississippi on Monday in Boca Raton, Fla.
The Spiders (8-4) ended a five-game winning streak for the Eagles (8-3).
UR’s Siobhan Ryan led all scorers with 25 points. Grace Townsend added 19 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Emma Squires registered 18 points — her fifth straight game in double figures — and four rebounds.
The Spiders trailed 5-0 before putting together a 20-0 run.
James Madison 69, George Mason 61: James Madison (4-7) ended a five-game losing streak with its first road win of the season in a decision over George Mason (6-6).
Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 21 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Claire Neff added a season-high 18 points, and Jaylin Carodine led all players on the boards with 14 rebounds.
Amaya Scott led GMU with 19 points. Top 25 men No. 3 Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59: Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping Purdue rout Incarnate Word in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Boilermakers have won three straight since their only loss of the season — the last two victories coming by a total of 49 points. Edey had 13 points and nine rebounds, Williams added 12 and 8, and Jaden Ivey wound up with 12 points and five boards.
Benjamin Griscti made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Cardinals (2-10). Drew Lutz, who grew up in Indiana, had eight rebounds and nine assists as Incarnate Word lost for the third time in five games.
No. 1 Baylor 94, Alcorn State 57: Kendall Brown, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba scored 16 points apiece to lead five players in double figures, and Baylor (11-0) beat visiting Alcorn State (1-10).
ACC men
Miami 82, Stetson 72: Kameron McGusty knocked down 6 of 8 beyond the 3-point arc and finished with 27 points as Miami beat Stetson in a Hall of Fame Invitational campus game in Coral Gables, Fla.
A sixth-year redshirt senior, McGusty shot 9 of 12 from the field and Isaiah Wong hit three 3-pointers and added 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists for the Hurricanes (9-5), who won their fifth straight game. Sam Waardenburg added 12 points.