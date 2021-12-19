College basketball roundup: VCU game against UNH canceled for virus protocols

A second straight VCU men’s basketball game has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.
The program said Sunday that its scheduled Tuesday night home game against New Hampshire will not be played. It was not immediately clear if it was due to COVID-19 issues within VCU’s program or at New Hampshire.
The Rams, on Thursday, also canceled a game it had scheduled for Saturday at the Siegel Center against Penn State, to complete a home-and-home series. That game will not be rescheduled for this year, but Ed McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, said in a tweet Thursday that it’s likely the teams will play in Richmond next season.
VCU had tried to find a replacement game for this weekend to no avail.
VCU’s next game is its Atlantic 10 opener on Dec. 30 against George Mason at the Siegel Center, a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Trojans put season
on hold amid outbreak
Southern California’s 12-0 start to the hoops season is on hold amid an outbreak of COVID-19 in its program.
The Trojans’ final road trip of the nonconference season was cut short Sunday, as the team canceled its Tuesday matchup with Oklahoma State and paused all team activities because of several confirmed positive cases.
The nonconference matchup, which was billed as part of the Compete 4 Cause Classic, will not be rescheduled.
Meanwhile, the men’s game scheduled for Tuesday between No. 15 Ohio State and Tennessee-Martin was canceled Sunday because of COVID-19 issues within the Buckeyes’ program.
Word of the cancellation came two days after Ohio State was supposed to play No. 21 Kentucky in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic, a game that also was scrapped. Neither game will be rescheduled.
Top 25 men
No. 11 Iowa State 77, Southeastern Louisiana 54: Caleb Grill and Izaiah Brockington combined for 37 points and Iowa State (11-0) pulled away from visiting Southeastern Louisiana (4-8) to remain unbeaten.
Grill finished with 20 points, and Brockington added 17.
No. 17 Texas 60, Stanford 53: Andrew Jones scored 13 points and Texas beat Stanford in the Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Las Vegas.
The Longhorns (8-2) used a 13-0 second-half run to seize control and pull away for their seventh victory in eight games. Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu each added 11 points.
Harrison Ingram had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Stanford (6-4).
State women
No. 2 N.C. State 82, Virginia 55: Elissa Cunane had 17 points and six rebounds and North Carolina State routed visiting Virginia in an ACC game.
Raina Perez added 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting for N.C. State (11-2, 2-0).
Amadine Toi led Virginia (3-8, 0-1) with 20 points.
Virginia Tech 92, Florida State 75: Elizabeth Kitley scored 34 points and Georgia Amoore added 20 and Virginia Tech (9-3, 1-0) earned an ACC road win over Florida State.
Kitley added 13 rebounds and four blocks and Amoore made eight assists. Aisha Sheppard also helped out with 11 points and three steals.
Richmond 81, Florida Atlantic 63: Richmond erased a 12-point, first-half deficit and defeated Florida Atlanta (4-6) in the opening game of the FAU Pre-Christmas tournament in Boca Raton, Fla.
Senior Emma Squires scored 26 points in the second half, finishing the game with a career high-tying 28 points and career-high six 3-pointers.
The Spiders (7-4) claimed their straight win.
W&M 55, Norfolk State 50: Sydney Webb scored a season-high 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting to help William & Mary (5-6) snap a four-game losing streak with a home win over Norfolk State.
State men
Maryville 85, H-SC 84: J.R. Sanders scored 19 points and Myles Rasnick and Chase Ridenour added 15 and 13, respectively to lead Maryville to a road win over Hampden-Sydney.
The Tigers’ Alex Elliott led all scorers with 24 ponits, and Ryan Clements added 18.
George Mason 80, Georgia 67: D’Shawn Schwartz sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and Josh Oduro finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots to power George Mason (6-5) to a road victory over Georgia (4-6) on Saturday night.