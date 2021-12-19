College basketball roundup: VCU game against UNH canceled for virus protocols

A second straight VCU men’s basketball game has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.

The program said Sunday that its scheduled Tuesday night home game against New Hampshire will not be played. It was not immediately clear if it was due to COVID-19 issues within VCU’s program or at New Hampshire.

The Rams, on Thursday, also canceled a game it had scheduled for Saturday at the Siegel Center against Penn State, to complete a home-and-home series. That game will not be rescheduled for this year, but Ed McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, said in a tweet Thursday that it’s likely the teams will play in Richmond next season.

VCU had tried to find a replacement game for this weekend to no avail.

VCU’s next game is its Atlantic 10 opener on Dec. 30 against George Mason at the Siegel Center, a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Trojans put season

on hold amid outbreak

Southern California’s 12-0 start to the hoops season is on hold amid an outbreak of COVID-19 in its program.