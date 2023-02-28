WILMINGTON, Del. – Sydney Freeman scored 18 points to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the 12th-seeded Flyers knocked off 13th-seeded VCU 67-61 on Wednesday in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

Sarah Te-Biasu led the Rams, who end their season at 7-22, with 13 points. Janika Griffith-Wallace and Chloe Bloom added 12 points apiece.

Dayton (7-20) will play fifth-seeded Richmond in the second round Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Wake Forest 68, Virginia 57: Jewel Spear scored 19 points as the 12th-seeded Demon Deacons beat the 13th-seeded Cavaliers in the first round of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

Camryn Taylor scored 19 points and Alexia Smith 14 for UVa (15-15), which hit just 20 of 59 shots from the field (33.9%).

Wake Forest (15-15) advances to play fifth-seeded Florida State on Thursday. Virginia Tech, the third seed, earned a double-bye and will play either Miami, Boston College or Georgia Tech in Friday’s semifinals at 8 p.m.

MEN (TUESDAY)

Liberty 76, Bellarmine 56: Darius McGhee hit nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points as the second-seeded Flames ran past the eight-seeded Knights in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun tournament in Lynchburg.

With the 9 3s, McGhee passed Wofford’s Fletcher Magee (509 3s) to move into second place on the Division I career list with 514. Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis, who is still active, is first with 578. With 147 3s, McGhee broke his own school mark for most in a season.

Colin Porter added 11 points for Liberty (25-7), which advances to play visiting Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.