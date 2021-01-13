College basketball roundup: VMI falls to Wofford on last-second 3-pointer

LEXINGTON — Storm Murphy hit a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left and scored 23 points to lift Wofford past VMI 80-78 in a Southern Conferece game Wednesday night.

After VMI missed a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock with 11 seconds left, Sam Goodwin grabbed the rebound and flipped the ball to Murphy. Murphy dribbled down the right side of the court and pulled up from the wing for the winner.

The Keydets took a 78-77 lead with 33 seconds left when Sean Conway made the first of two free throws. Then he followed his own miss and grabbed the rebound, allowing VMI to run the clock down.

Tray Hollowell added 15 points for Wofford (7-4, 4-1).

Greg Parham (Monacan) scored a season-high 29 points for the Keydets (6-6, 1-2). Trey Bonham added 20 points.

George Mason 75, La Salle 42: Javon Greene scored 18 points as the Patriots pummeled the Explorers in Fairfax.

Josh Oduro added 17 points for George Mason (6-5, 2-3 Atlantic 10). AJ Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Christian Ray had 7 points and eight rebounds for La Salle (5-7, 2-3), which shot 26.1% from the field.