College basketball roundup: VMI falls to Wofford on last-second 3-pointer

LEXINGTON — Storm Murphy hit a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left and scored 23 points to lift Wofford past VMI 80-78 in a Southern Conferece game Wednesday night.
After VMI missed a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock with 11 seconds left, Sam Goodwin grabbed the rebound and flipped the ball to Murphy. Murphy dribbled down the right side of the court and pulled up from the wing for the winner.
The Keydets took a 78-77 lead with 33 seconds left when Sean Conway made the first of two free throws. Then he followed his own miss and grabbed the rebound, allowing VMI to run the clock down.
Tray Hollowell added 15 points for Wofford (7-4, 4-1).
Greg Parham (Monacan) scored a season-high 29 points for the Keydets (6-6, 1-2). Trey Bonham added 20 points.
George Mason 75, La Salle 42: Javon Greene scored 18 points as the Patriots pummeled the Explorers in Fairfax.
Josh Oduro added 17 points for George Mason (6-5, 2-3 Atlantic 10). AJ Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Christian Ray had 7 points and eight rebounds for La Salle (5-7, 2-3), which shot 26.1% from the field.
Norfolk State 80, N.C. Wesleyan 58: J.J. Matthews registered 18 points and eight rebounds as the Spartans easily beat the Battling Bishops in a nonconference game in Norfolk.
Kyonze Chavis had 14 points for Norfolk State (6-4).
ACC
Florida State 105, N.C. State 73: Rayquan Evans scored a career-high 24 points, M.J. Walker added 19, and the Seminoles made 70.7% of their field goal attempts in walloping the Wolfpack in Tallahassee, Fla.
Evans was 9 of 11 from the floor and Walker 6 of 7 as Florida State (6-2, 2-1) finished 41 of 58, including 12 of 18 from 3-point range, to set a program best for shooting percentage in an ACC game. Thomas Allen scored 16 points for N.C. State (6-4, 2-3).
Top 25
No. 21 Ohio State 81, Northwestern 71: Duane Washington Jr. scored 23 points to lead the host Buckeyes to a Big Ten victory over the Wildcats in Columbus, Ohio.
Justin Ahrens added 12 points and hit a timely 3 late in the second half to help preserve the lead for the Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3 Big Ten).
Chase Audige kept Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) in the game, scoring 21 of his career-best 25 points in the first half.
State women
VCU 60, George Mason 41: Tera Reed scored 11 points and Sydnei Archie 10 as the Rams beat the Patriots at the Siegel Center to remain unbeaten in the Atlantic 10.