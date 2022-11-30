College basketball roundup:

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Kyle Filipowski scored 16 points, including a key three-point play with 2:37 left, to help No. 17 Duke beat No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 on Wednesday night in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Jeremy Roach added 13 points for the Blue Devils (7-2), who led by 10 at the break. Duke held its lead even as the Buckeyes (5-2) stayed within reach and repeatedly made multiple pushes to climb closer, including three separate times of getting the margin to five points.

The last came when Sean McNeil buried a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3:06 left, bringing Ohio State as close as 72-67.

But the 7-foot Filipowski had an immediate answer. He put the ball on the floor for a spinning basket through contact from Justice Sueing, and his ensuing free throw pushed that margin back to eight.

The Buckeyes got no closer than six again.

Ohio State’s Zed Key posted his second straight big game against Duke. After finishing with 20 points in last year’s home win against the then-No. 1 Blue Devils, he had 17 of his 21 points after halftime in this one.

No. 5 Purdue 79, Florida State 69: Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as the Boilermakers fought off the host Seminoles.

Edey, a 7-foot-4 center who came in averaging 21.7 points on 61.5% shooting, recorded his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more for the Boilermakers (7-0). Purdue led 34-32 at the half but shot 53.6% over the final 20 minutes, extending its nation-best regular-season win streak against nonconference foes to 20 games.

Darin Green Jr. scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half for Florida State (1-8), which lost its fourth straight. Green shot 7 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

State men

George Mason 81, Hofstra 77, OT: Josh Oduro scored 21 points, and De’Von Cooper added 10 points in overtime as the Patriots held off the Pride in Fairfax. Oduro had 11 rebounds for the Patriots (4-4). Ronald Polite scored 14 points and Cooper 13. The Pride (6-3) were led by Aaron Estrada, who recorded 31 points.

Randolph-Macon 66, Virginia Wesleyan 48: Miles Mallory racked up 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks as the Yellow Jackets handled the Marlins in Virginia Beach. Josh Talbert added 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (5-1, 2-0 ODAC), ranked eighth in the D3hoops.com top 25. Khai Seargeant led VWC (6-1, 1-1) with 13 points.

Hampden-Sydney 71, Averett 67: Davidson Hubbard scored 18 points as the host Tigers topped the Cougars. Ryan Clement added 12 points and Miles Harris 10 for H-SC (4-3, 2-0 ODAC). Raja Milton scored 25 points and Jordan Lewis 20 for Averett (5-2, 1-1).

State women

Virginia 89, Penn State 68: Mir McLean piled up 24 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Cavaliers remained unbeaten with a win over the Nittany Lions (7-1). Camryn Taylor added 17 points for UVa (9-0), who hit 33 of 67 shots (49.3%).

The Cavaliers are 9-0 for the first time since the 1991-92 team started the season 13-0.